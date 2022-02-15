Let’s Stop Seeing Road And Rail As Competitors

National Road Carriers (NRC) is not surprised by the findings in a report commissioned by Ia Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand Transporting New Zealand, Road and rail – delivering for New Zealand.

NRC COO James Smith says “It is shocking the Government is still pushing the road vs rail barrow.

“We have an integrated supply chain where all modes play a role and all deserve to be funded appropriately.

“The carbon debate ignores the exponential growth in low or zero carbon road transport.

“Nothing beats road transport for resilience and given our highly unstable geology with many overdue ‘big ones’ combined with increased adverse weather events the need to invest in a road system that is resilient and productive is critical.”

Smith said National Road Carriers has many members that would use rail more if it was more reliable and cost effective. The same members also need good quality roads.

“So I agree 100 per cent the narrative needs to change. Stop taking dollars from one mode to prop up another as it simply defers the cost.”

