Deaths Increase As Population Ages
Thursday, 17 February 2022, 10:48 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
Deaths in New Zealand increased to the highest on record
in 2021, but this is expected as it reflects our aging
population, Stats NZ said today.
There were 34,932
deaths registered in New Zealand in 2021, up from 32,613 in
2020 (an increase of seven percent, or 2,319 deaths).
However, the 2021 total was only a slight increase (two
percent or 672 deaths) on the 34,260 deaths registered in
2019.
“Annual deaths are generally increasing over
time because of population growth and more people in older
age groups where most deaths occur,” population estimates
and projections manager Hamish Slack
said
Visit our website to read this news story
and information release or to download CSV
files:
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
The Omicron surge to 1160 cases a day will inevitably motivate the public to reduce all occasions of risk wherever possible, whether those venues have been formally identified by the contact tracers or not. Cafes, restaurants and other hospitality outlets can expect a further decline in public patronage, and it seems doubtful whether a wage subsidy – even if one was re-introduced – would go very far to bridge the likely shortfall. In Phase Two, all of us former members of the Team of Five Million are now very much on our own. Good luck... More>>