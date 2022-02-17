Deaths Increase As Population Ages

Deaths in New Zealand increased to the highest on record in 2021, but this is expected as it reflects our aging population, Stats NZ said today.

There were 34,932 deaths registered in New Zealand in 2021, up from 32,613 in 2020 (an increase of seven percent, or 2,319 deaths). However, the 2021 total was only a slight increase (two percent or 672 deaths) on the 34,260 deaths registered in 2019.

“Annual deaths are generally increasing over time because of population growth and more people in older age groups where most deaths occur,” population estimates and projections manager Hamish Slack said

Visit our website to read this news story and information release or to download CSV files:



© Scoop Media

