Cash Refunds On Fuel Tax For Fuel Tax Honesty Day
Thursday, 17 February 2022, 11:17 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
The Taxpayers’
Union will today be refunding the fuel
tax paid by those refuelling their vehicles at Takapuna
Gull, between 12:00pm and 12.30pm, to mark Fuel Tax Honesty
Day.
Taxpayers’ Union spokesperson
Louis Houlbrooke says, “In Auckland, 52 percent of the
price of a litre of petrol is made up of taxes and
levies.”
“We will be handing refuellers cash to
refund them for the tax they pay on their fuel
purchase.”
“Consumers are often unaware of what
goes into the prices they pay, and this is most striking
with petrol prices.”
“The Taxpayers’ Union has
called on the Government to rein in the cost of living by
cutting the excise tax on petrol.”
“Fuel costs
filter through to the price of every single household good,
driving inflation and putting strain on household
budgets.”
"If you can't come along to get your fuel
tax refund you can still support the campaign by signing the
petition at www.fueltax.nz,"
says Mr
Houlbrooke.
