Just Cuts Joins Chorus Of Hairdressers Calling For NZ Borders To Open

Thursday, 17 February 2022, 3:33 pm
Press Release: Just Cuts

Just Cuts salons across New Zealand are struggling due to ongoing staffing shortages, and all 29 small family owned salons are calling on the government to urgently open the international borders.

Hairdressers across the country are currently struggling to survive the three punch impact of managing COVID, staying on top of rent plus retaining and attracting staff to the industry.

CEO Amber Manning said Just Cuts had even created an apprenticeship program to train local talent, even though Just Cuts only employ fully qualified hairdressers, but the Government won’t support it.

First opening in New Zealand 25 years ago, Just Cuts salons now employ 325 Stylists across New Zealand, and 116 Stylists are urgently needed to fill vacancies.

Quotes attributable to Amber Manning, Just Cuts CEO
“Just Cuts thanks the New Zealand government for their small business support to date , and we are again calling on them to help our salon owners and teams rebuild.”

“I’m calling on the government to understand the nature of the staffing epidemic all New Zealand hairdressers are still facing and then urgently reopen the borders to alleviate the shortage.”

“Just Cuts have already formulated a local solution in an apprenticeship program which the government won’t support, so we’re writing to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister of Education Chris Hipkins to reconsider their support of the Just Cuts Apprenticeship.” 

“The Just Cuts Apprenticeship program is supported by the Australian Government across every Australian State and Territory, and our salon owners deserve the same support in New Zealand to help them face the current and extremely critical staffing shortage they are now facing here.”

“On behalf of our network of 29 small family owned businesses, I’m calling on the NZ Hair and Beauty Industry Training Organisation (H.I.T.O.) to help us help our hairdressing businesses.” 

“Just Cuts are helping our New Zealand salons to not just tread water, but to swim during this pandemic. We need the government to help our Stylists keep growing their businesses and support valuable careers which can last a lifetime in the hairdressing industry.”

“No one wants our salons to have to close due to not having enough staff to open their doors.”

