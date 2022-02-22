NZ Must Respond To Threat Against Ukraine By Cutting Fuel Tax
Tuesday, 22 February 2022, 12:26 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
The New Zealand Taxpayers’
Union is calling on the Government to
urgently cut fuel excise in response to the escalating
threat of invasion of Ukraine.
Union
spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says, “Experts
have warned that the flow-on effects of war and
sanctions in a major energy export region could see the
local price of 91 spike to over $3 a litre.”
“High
petrol prices have already hammered New Zealanders hard
enough, with costs filtering through to more expensive
household goods.”
“In a time of crisis, we deserve
leadership from the Government. While Jacinda Ardern can’t
do much to stop Putin from rolling over Ukraine’s borders,
she can shield New Zealanders from the economic impact by
pulling back the excise tax lever.”
Taxes and levies
currently make up 48% of the price of petrol in New Zealand,
or 52% in Auckland, based on a price of $2.767/litre.
Seventy cents of the price is excise tax, which has GST
charged on top, meaning cuts in excise tax could reduce
prices by up to 80
cents/litre.
