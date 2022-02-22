IMAN Condemns The Highly Inappropriate Behaviour Of The Protestors
Tuesday, 22 February 2022, 7:57 pm
Press Release: IMAN
Anti-semitic language, Holocaust comparisons, the
swastika symbol, the use of the term "Jewcinda" and the word
"Nazis" have been used by protestors at Parliament and in
Christchurch.
“The International Muslim Association
of New Zealand (IMAN) stand by our Jewish brothers and
sisters in strongly condemning this highly inappropriate
behaviour,” said a spokesperson.
The murder of
millions of Jews in World War II should not be diminished by
being conflated with the New Zealand Government's handling
of the current pandemic, IMAN believes.
IMAN
represents the Muslim community in Greater Wellington. The
association respects and acknowledges everyone’s right to
have and voice their views on any issue, including
vaccination and vaccine mandates, but believes it should be
done in a manner that does not affect the rights of
others.
