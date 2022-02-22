IMAN Condemns The Highly Inappropriate Behaviour Of The Protestors

Anti-semitic language, Holocaust comparisons, the swastika symbol, the use of the term "Jewcinda" and the word "Nazis" have been used by protestors at Parliament and in Christchurch.

“The International Muslim Association of New Zealand (IMAN) stand by our Jewish brothers and sisters in strongly condemning this highly inappropriate behaviour,” said a spokesperson.

The murder of millions of Jews in World War II should not be diminished by being conflated with the New Zealand Government's handling of the current pandemic, IMAN believes.

IMAN represents the Muslim community in Greater Wellington. The association respects and acknowledges everyone’s right to have and voice their views on any issue, including vaccination and vaccine mandates, but believes it should be done in a manner that does not affect the rights of others.

