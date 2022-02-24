Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Save The Children: More Work Needed To Reduce Rates Of Child Poverty In Aotearoa

Thursday, 24 February 2022, 12:23 pm
Press Release: Save The Children

A downward trend across New Zealand’s child poverty markers over the three years ending June 2021 is a promising start, but Save the Children says greater work is needed for tamariki and their whānau living on the lowest incomes.

Latest statistics released today by Statistics New Zealand show a downward trend for the three primary measures of poverty across the three years since the year ended June 2018 - with two of the three intermediate child poverty reductions met.

However, Save the Children Advocacy and Research Director Jacqui Southey says more attention needs to be given to lifting the incomes of our lowest-income families.

"It is promising to see inroads being made into reducing child poverty by the Government, but we still have a long way to go to ensuring all children and young people in Aotearoa are able to thrive.

"The reality for many of our children and young people is grim. A life where accessing enough food is a daily struggle, living in transient housing situations, where it becomes harder to attend consistent education. This is not the childhood we want for our young people.

Ms Southey says the figures do not include data on families that are homeless or living in emergency accommodation, therefore not revealing this level of hardship.

"These latest figures only go so far in showing the extent of the COVID pandemic on Kiwi households. We know from our colleagues and partners working in the sector that many families are facing continued hardship such as the inability to pay unexpected household bills or regularly have enough healthy food to eat."

In the year ended June 2021, 13.6 percent of New Zealand children (156,700) lived in households with less than 50 percent of the median equivalised disposable household income before deducting housing costs. This was a decrease over three years from 16.5 percent (183,400) in the year ended June 2018. The intermediate target of a reduction to 10.5 percent for this measure was not met.

Says Ms Southey: "We recognise that 66,500 children have been lifted out of poverty, however we’ve still got a long way to go, particularly for disabled and Māori children living in poverty where statistics remain largely unchanged."

"A lot of cash was put into the system in the first year of the pandemic and many families are now feeling the real impact. The rise in inflation has significantly increased basic living costs with the largest food price increases in decades along with increasing fuel costs and now a rise in interest rates.

"The reality is that families living on welfare and low wages are struggling the most. Increasing the available cash in households is the only way to lift children and their whānau out of poverty. While foodbanks have their place, it is not sustainable to expect families to constantly rely on what should be short term or emergency relief.

"We recognise the Government has made increases to benefit levels, however they have been too small in the face of constantly increasing living costs. Making small boosts will not be enough to shift poverty levels, real change is required to lift the amount and radically move away from a system that keeps people on welfare in poverty."

Gordon Campbell: On Ukraine, And Blokes In Peril


A great darkness is falling over Ukraine, and it will last for decades. In launching a full scale invasion, Russian president Vladimir Putin is doing what bullies routinely do. He’s beating up on a smaller, weaker adversary while claiming he was provoked. He was pushed into it, he says, and is acting only to defend his own “security.” Yeah right. The reality is that Russia is so weak it could not countenance even a flawed social democracy on its border. So the people of Ukraine are being crushed militarily, and Ukraine is to be ruled once again – as it was before the 2014 uprising - by a puppet whose strings will be pulled by Moscow...
Government: Aotearoa New Zealand Condemns Russian Invasion Of Ukraine
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta say Aotearoa New Zealand condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and will join partners in introducing a range of measures in response... More>>



Government: Lifts 66,500 Children Out Of Poverty
Figures released today by Stats NZ show all nine child poverty measures continuing to trend downwards resulting in 66,500 children being lifted out of poverty and the Government meeting the first round of child poverty targets... More>>

Government: Next Stage In Plan To Manage Omicron Peak
Ministers have confirmed a move to the next phase of the Government’s Omicron response from 11:59pm tonight (Thursday, 24 February), COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>



Ipsos: While Half Of All New Zealanders Are Happy With The Current Red Traffic Light Setting, The Rest Are Divided
While 51% of New Zealanders believe the red traffic light setting has the right balance between restriction and freedom, a quarter (26%) believe restrictions are too tight and a further quarter would like stricter restrictions (24%)... More>>


Police:De-escalation Remains The Key To Protest Resolution
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says negotiation and de-escalation is the only safe, and therefore most desirable, way to resolve the Wellington protest... More>>

Government: Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Visit Europe For Key Regional And UN Engagements
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta departs for Europe this weekend to represent Aotearoa New Zealand at the Indo-Pacific Forum in Paris, to undertake a bilateral visit to the United Kingdom, and to participate in the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva... More>>


