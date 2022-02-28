Isolation Now History
Monday, 28 February 2022, 5:21 pm
Press Release: Auckland Business Chamber
Government has demonstrated flexibility and pragmatism in
eliminating self-isolation for fully vaccinated, Covid- free
travellers returning to New Zealand from March 3 and
bringing forward the staged reopening of our
borders.
“Our border still provides an early signal
of incoming new strains of the virus, but Government has
listened to sensible advice and recognised that
circumstances have changed dramatically as Omicron spreads
through the community in such numbers,” Auckland Business
Chamber CEO, Michael Barnett said.
“Exporters will
now be able to travel and get back home without the
disruption of self-isolation and for small and medium
enterprises rejected by government as critical there is some
comfort,” he said.
“The essential Rapid Antigen
Tests (RATs) that government has been rationing are now on
sale at retail outlets, so our SMEs have a fair chance of
staying open, holding jobs, and earning a
living.”
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
Plainly, Russia’s war on Ukraine isn’t something Vladimir Putin dreamed up overnight, or did on impulse. With hindsight, Putin has been working for years to prepare Russia to withstand the economic sanctions that have been the only way the West has been willing to punish his aggression. For one thing, Putin has steadily built up a war chest of $US630 billion at Russia’s central bank to prop up the Russian economy and protect the rouble as best it can from the financial pain Putin knew would be coming once he sent Russia’s tanks rolling across the borders into Ukraine... More>>