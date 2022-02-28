Isolation Now History

Government has demonstrated flexibility and pragmatism in eliminating self-isolation for fully vaccinated, Covid- free travellers returning to New Zealand from March 3 and bringing forward the staged reopening of our borders.

“Our border still provides an early signal of incoming new strains of the virus, but Government has listened to sensible advice and recognised that circumstances have changed dramatically as Omicron spreads through the community in such numbers,” Auckland Business Chamber CEO, Michael Barnett said.

“Exporters will now be able to travel and get back home without the disruption of self-isolation and for small and medium enterprises rejected by government as critical there is some comfort,” he said.

“The essential Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) that government has been rationing are now on sale at retail outlets, so our SMEs have a fair chance of staying open, holding jobs, and earning a living.”

