Govt Urged To Support A Strong Global Plastics Treaty At UN Meeting This Week

The United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA) is discussing the possibility of a global, legally-binding treaty on plastic that covers its entire life cycle including extraction, production, transport, use, disposal and remediation.

The New Zealand Government will be among 100 other countries at the negotiations in Kenya, and is being urged to support a strong global Plastics Treaty by Greenpeace Aotearoa.

"The New Zealand Government must get this right, and not waste the opportunity to get a strong global plastics treaty adopted at the United Nations this week," says Greenpeace Aotearoa plastics campaigner Juressa Lee.

Greenpeace Aotearoa launched a petition recently that has been signed by over 8,000 people who believe the Govt should take a stronger stance on a Plastic Treaty. It comes as plastic production is at an all time high and the world continues to drown in plastic pollution.

"Plastic pollution is everywhere, harming animals like turtles and seabirds and affecting human health. Microplastics have been found in the air we breathe and the food we eat. It’s even in our bodies," says Lee.

"We’re pushing hard to end plastic pollution here in Aotearoa, and we’re making progress. But to tackle this global crisis, we also need a global solution that matches the scale of the problem. Right now we have a historic opportunity to achieve that."

Manufacturing lobbyists are working hard to undermine a strong and substantial treaty in order to continue plastic production with little regulation, protect their profits and take no responsibility for the crisis they are causing.

"A strong global treaty means keeping oil and gas in the ground, it means making big brands like Coca Cola switching to refill and reuse systems, it means working in solidarity with frontline communities, and it means a healthier environment and climate," says Lee.

The New Zealand Government’s position is still unclear.

