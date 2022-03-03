CTU Calls For End To DHB Legal Action Against Health Workers
Thursday, 3 March 2022, 10:25 am
Press Release: CTU
The Council of Trade Unions is calling on DHBs to drop
their legal action against allied health workers including
lab technicians who are planning strike action in response
to persistent low wages.
“Allied health covers a
broad range of services within our health system including
social workers, physiotherapists, and lab workers. These are
the people who have been vital to New Zealand’s COVID-19
response and they deserve better treatment than
this.
“This is a workforce that has been stretched
to its limits over the course of the pandemic and
desperately deserves a fair pay offer, and one that is
consistent with other settlements.
“Exhaustion and
overwork is rife amongst these workers – they’ve been
short staffed for too long. We can’t keep asking people in
vital roles like lab technicians to burn themselves out –
we’ll lose people and Kiwi’s healthcare will
suffer.
“It’s time for the DHBs to stop avoiding
that issue, face up to the consistent issue of underpay for
these workers, and to drop their heavy handed legal
action,” says Richard
Wagstaff.
© Scoop Media
Te Kauae Kaimahi
The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi brings together over 350,000 New Zealand union members in 40 affiliated unions. We are the united voice for working people and their families in New Zealand.
Riot police this afternoon started pushing into the area of protest inside the grounds of Parliament, clearing tents around the bottom of the Parliamentary Library lawn. Loudspeaker messages continually told protestors that Parliament grounds are closed and people will be trespassed... More>>
The protest encampment at Parliament long ago ceased to have any rational purpose beyond perpetuating its own existence. Social media has already condemned the way the protesters have put their children in harm’s way, and used them as human shields to deter and impede the clearance operation. It is hard to see (a) how this can end without the use of substantial force and yet (b) how the Police have any alternative but to move the protest encampment off Parliament grounds and adjacent streets. It seems unlikely the protest will be ended for good today, but reportedly “considerable ground” has been made by the Police... More>>