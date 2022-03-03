Employment Indicators: Weekly As At 28 February 2022
The experimental weekly series provides an early indicator of employment and labour market changes in a more timely manner than the monthly employment indicators series.
Key facts
The 6-day series includes jobs with a pay period equal to or less than 7 days, while the 20-day series covers jobs with pay periods of 14 days or fewer. The 34-day series includes all jobs regardless of their pay period.
The 34-day series indicated that for the latest week, the week ended 23 January 2022:
- the number of paid jobs (compared with the
previous week) were:
- 2,293,520 total paid jobs (up 15,940 or 0.70 percent)
- 113,130 paid jobs in primary industries (up 260 or 0.23 percent)
- 445,380 paid jobs in goods-producing industries (up 5,810 or 1.32 percent)
- 1,677,580 paid jobs in services industries (up 9,010 or 0.54 percent)
- 57,430 paid jobs in unclassified industries (up 860 or 1.52 percent)
- the median income (compared with
the previous week) was:
- $1,139.50 (up $0.60 or 0.05 percent).