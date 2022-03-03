Memo To Local Government Leaders: Stay Away From Milbrook Resort
Thursday, 3 March 2022, 1:51 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
The New Zealand Taxpayers’
Union is dismayed at yet another local
council leader forking
out $30,000 for a leadership retreat at
Milbrook Resort.
Union spokesman
Louis Houlbrooke says, “In the wake of a 12 percent rate
hike, the last thing New Plymouth ratepayers want to see is
council staff living it up at a five-star resort. Craig
Stevenson’s Queenstown junket is completely out of step
with the sacrifices being made by households facing higher
costs in every part of their budget.”
“Mr
Stevenson claims to have 45 years of experience in the local
government sector. You’d think he would have developed
leadership skills already.”
“To make things
worse, this junket comes four years into Mr Stevenson’s
five-year term. If Mr Stevenson really did need training, it
should have come at the beginning of his appointment so New
Plymouth ratepayers would have time to see any
benefits.”
“How did he expect this to go down
with ratepayers? When Wellington Mayor Andy Foster attended
the same leadership course he was ridiculed for the cost,
and then proved the training pointless when he had to bring
in a ‘facilitator’ to smooth over dysfunction at his
council.”
“Our message to local council bosses
and representatives: stay away from Milbrook. Take your
classes on
Zoom.”
© Scoop Media
