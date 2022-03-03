Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Memo To Local Government Leaders: Stay Away From Milbrook Resort

Thursday, 3 March 2022, 1:51 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is dismayed at yet another local council leader forking out $30,000 for a leadership retreat at Milbrook Resort.

Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says, “In the wake of a 12 percent rate hike, the last thing New Plymouth ratepayers want to see is council staff living it up at a five-star resort. Craig Stevenson’s Queenstown junket is completely out of step with the sacrifices being made by households facing higher costs in every part of their budget.”

“Mr Stevenson claims to have 45 years of experience in the local government sector. You’d think he would have developed leadership skills already.”

“To make things worse, this junket comes four years into Mr Stevenson’s five-year term. If Mr Stevenson really did need training, it should have come at the beginning of his appointment so New Plymouth ratepayers would have time to see any benefits.”

“How did he expect this to go down with ratepayers? When Wellington Mayor Andy Foster attended the same leadership course he was ridiculed for the cost, and then proved the training pointless when he had to bring in a ‘facilitator’ to smooth over dysfunction at his council.”

“Our message to local council bosses and representatives: stay away from Milbrook. Take your classes on Zoom.”

