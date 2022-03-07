Essity And OfficeMax Partner To Deliver Government’s Ikura Period Products In Schools Initiative

The partnership combines Essity’s innovation and depth of experience in period care with OfficeMax’s long-standing relationships with New Zealand educators and its efficient distribution network supported by the Ministry of Education.

Essity, a leader in period care and the company behind well-known brands Libra and TOM Organic, in partnership with OfficeMax, New Zealand’s leading workplace and education solutions provider have been selected to jointly deliver the Government’s Ikura | Manaakitia te whare tangata - Period products in schools initiative.

Commencing immediately, Essity and OfficeMax will work alongside the Ministry of Education to provide free period products to children and young people in all state and state-integrated schools and kura across Aotearoa, New Zealand.

The initiative will seek to break down stigmas tied to periods and is another positive step to providing equal health and well-being outcomes for all, regardless of gender or economic status.

With a long history of innovation in period care, Essity actively seeks to understand the needs of menstruators and the barriers that exist. Essity research shows that six in ten* female students in New Zealand admit to having been without period products at school.

Essity’s Executive General Manager, B2B, Jody Scaife, says Essity is confident that this initiative will help to break barriers to period care in a meaningful way.

“Affordability is a common barrier, as well as simply forgetting to bring period products to school. Many students compromise their education or participation in sports because they don’t have access to period products.

“We are so pleased to partner with the Ministry of Education on such an important initiative making a real difference to students’ lives. New Zealand is among a small group of countries leading the way to supply free period products in schools. We whole-heartedly commend the Government’s support of students by pioneering this initiative in New Zealand,” says Ms Scaife.

In addition to supply of products, Essity’s dispenser solution will be installed in bathrooms of all large schools, providing discreet access to free period products. Essity’s research shows 81 percent* of students value discreet access to period products, so they can get on with their schooling and day with confidence.

A partnership between Essity and OfficeMax, the Ikura initiative will be a seamless experience for schools. Essity will install its TORK dispensers, and OfficeMax will leverage its relationship with New Zealand schools to lead on period product replenishment.

OfficeMax’s Managing Director, Kevin Obern, says OfficeMax is proud to play a role in such an incredible initiative that will positively impact more than 200,000 students across New Zealand each year.

“Working with educators and schools is already an important part of our business and we feel honoured to be working with our partner Essity on an initiative that we know will have a significant impact not only for children and young people today, but also for future generations.

“96 percent of eligible schools that have opted into the initiative already have an active account with OfficeMax. This makes us confident that because our people know, understand and already work with so many educators, we’ll play a critical role in ensuring kids don’t miss school days because they don’t have access to the period products they need,” says Mr Obern.

The Ikura initiative is effective immediately. For more information, please visit https://www.education.govt.nz/our-work/overall-strategies-and-policies/wellbeing-in-education/access-to-free-period-products/.

© Scoop Media

