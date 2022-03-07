Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Essity And OfficeMax Partner To Deliver Government’s Ikura Period Products In Schools Initiative

Monday, 7 March 2022, 9:11 am
Press Release: Joint Press Release

The partnership combines Essity’s innovation and depth of experience in period care with OfficeMax’s long-standing relationships with New Zealand educators and its efficient distribution network supported by the Ministry of Education.

Essity, a leader in period care and the company behind well-known brands Libra and TOM Organic, in partnership with OfficeMax, New Zealand’s leading workplace and education solutions provider have been selected to jointly deliver the Government’s Ikura | Manaakitia te whare tangata - Period products in schools initiative.

Commencing immediately, Essity and OfficeMax will work alongside the Ministry of Education to provide free period products to children and young people in all state and state-integrated schools and kura across Aotearoa, New Zealand.

The initiative will seek to break down stigmas tied to periods and is another positive step to providing equal health and well-being outcomes for all, regardless of gender or economic status.

With a long history of innovation in period care, Essity actively seeks to understand the needs of menstruators and the barriers that exist. Essity research shows that six in ten* female students in New Zealand admit to having been without period products at school.

Essity’s Executive General Manager, B2B, Jody Scaife, says Essity is confident that this initiative will help to break barriers to period care in a meaningful way.

“Affordability is a common barrier, as well as simply forgetting to bring period products to school. Many students compromise their education or participation in sports because they don’t have access to period products.

“We are so pleased to partner with the Ministry of Education on such an important initiative making a real difference to students’ lives. New Zealand is among a small group of countries leading the way to supply free period products in schools. We whole-heartedly commend the Government’s support of students by pioneering this initiative in New Zealand,” says Ms Scaife.

In addition to supply of products, Essity’s dispenser solution will be installed in bathrooms of all large schools, providing discreet access to free period products. Essity’s research shows 81 percent* of students value discreet access to period products, so they can get on with their schooling and day with confidence.

A partnership between Essity and OfficeMax, the Ikura initiative will be a seamless experience for schools. Essity will install its TORK dispensers, and OfficeMax will leverage its relationship with New Zealand schools to lead on period product replenishment.

OfficeMax’s Managing Director, Kevin Obern, says OfficeMax is proud to play a role in such an incredible initiative that will positively impact more than 200,000 students across New Zealand each year.

“Working with educators and schools is already an important part of our business and we feel honoured to be working with our partner Essity on an initiative that we know will have a significant impact not only for children and young people today, but also for future generations.

“96 percent of eligible schools that have opted into the initiative already have an active account with OfficeMax. This makes us confident that because our people know, understand and already work with so many educators, we’ll play a critical role in ensuring kids don’t miss school days because they don’t have access to the period products they need,” says Mr Obern.

The Ikura initiative is effective immediately. For more information, please visit https://www.education.govt.nz/our-work/overall-strategies-and-policies/wellbeing-in-education/access-to-free-period-products/.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Joint Press Release on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Wellington Protest Activity: 'Crime Scene' At Parliament As Investigation Begins

Forensic investigations are underway to determine those responsible for the arson. A check for hazards will also be completed before the area can reopen to the public.
Police investigators have begun reviewing a huge amount of footage taken of yesterday’s operation, to identify possible further lines of enquiry and prosecution.
Police have now arrested 100 people, including 11 today, on charges such as arson, grievous bodily harm, inciting violence, theft, assault, trespass and obstruction...
More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Impotence Of Onlookers


Against its will, the world has become conditioned to driving by acts of genocide and peering at them through the window with alarm – before driving on home to dinner and a relatively untroubled night’s sleep. The heinous wars in Yemen and Syria, Afghanistan handed over to the Taliban, the death of democracy in Hong Kong, a million Uighurs in concentration camps… And now, Ukraine. Bad things keep on happening to innocent people. As the satirical headline on the Reductress website put it: “Russia Starts War Despite Us All Having a Lot Going On Right Now.”...
More>>



 
 

National: Woods Must Act On Kāinga Ora Cover Up
The Housing Minister must act to restore confidence in Kāinga Ora after a Public Service Commission investigation concluded that the agency repeatedly failed to meet the standards expected of a public service agency, National’s Housing spokesperson Nicola Willis says... More>>

Government: New Zealand Signs Historic Free Trade Deal With The United Kingdom
New Zealand and the United Kingdom have overnight signed a historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA) that unlocks unprecedented access to the UK market and accelerates New Zealand’s COVID-19 recovery, say Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Announces Initial Humanitarian Support For Ukraine
New Zealand is providing humanitarian aid to support those in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta announced today.
“Aotearoa New Zealand stands by the people of Ukraine impacted by Russia’s unprovoked invasion... More>>

Government:Resilient Economy Reflected In Govt Accounts
The Crown’s accounts continue to reflect the resilience of the economy and the Government’s balanced financial management and puts the country in a strong position to respond to Omicron, Grant Robertson said... More>>


Government: Climate Adaptation Is Crucial But Emissions Must Still Come Down
Minister of Climate Change James Shaw says the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) assessment report is a stark reminder of why New Zealand needs to plan for the worst effects of climate change... More>>

Ipsos: While Half Of All New Zealanders Are Happy With The Current Red Traffic Light Setting, The Rest Are Divided
While 51% of New Zealanders believe the red traffic light setting has the right balance between restriction and freedom, a quarter (26%) believe restrictions are too tight and a further quarter would like stricter restrictions (24%)... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 