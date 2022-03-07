Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

No Reason To Underpay New Zealand Countdown Workers Any More

Monday, 7 March 2022, 12:19 pm
Press Release: FIRST Union

With confirmation that workers from Australia have been brought in to fill staffing gaps at Countdown supermarkets and within its supply chain, New Zealand workers alongside them should immediately receive pay parity and be remunerated at the significantly higher rates of their colleagues from across the ditch, FIRST Union said today.

"New Zealand Countdown workers are doing the same job as their Australian counterparts, experiencing the same health risk and high stress at work, but are paid substantially less, with many not even earning a living wage now due to the rising cost of living," said Ben Peterson, FIRST Union National Retail Organiser.

"It’s clear that the company can pay this rate, and that this is the effective going rate for the work required, so there is no reason why they shouldn’t be paying it to workers in New Zealand already."

"Perhaps a reason that a shortage exists in the first place is that many New Zealanders aren’t willing to put themselves at risk for these wages, and better pay could mean more people are interested in working for Countdown."

Countdown New Zealand declared $205m in profit for 2021, rising during the pandemic alongside rising prices in its supermarkets. A report due tomorrow from the Commerce Commission is expected to confirm that our supermarket industry is among the most profitable in the world and exorbitant prices are harming New Zealand consumers, Mr Peterson said.

"This gulf between the pay of local workers and Australians is the result of a decision to continue underpaying New Zealand workers," said Mr Peterson.

For one New Zealand Countdown worker who wished to remain anonymous, the discrepancy between their own pay and the Australian workers was frustrating.

"They’re paying for their accommodation, their airfares and their living costs, but they aren’t even paying us a living wage," they said.

"It’s insulting that we’re expected to do the same work for less and there’s no reason it should be that way."

© Scoop Media

FIRST Union

FIRST Union

Putting Workers First

FIRST Union is New Zealand's second-largest private sector trade union.

Formed in 2011 after the merger between the National Distribution Union and Finsec, FIRST Union represents 27,000 workers in the Finance, Industrial (Textile and Wood), Retail, Stores, Transport and Logistics sectors.

FIRST Union is also affiliated to the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions and runs several networks including the Union Network of Migrants, the Runanga, Fono and Womens' Committee. In 2015 FIRST Union launched Samoa First Union, Samoa's only private sector union.

Join FIRST Union today for higher pay, better conditions and more say at work.

Contact FIRST Union

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Luxon’s Tired Tax Plan


Like a broken record, National Party leader Christopher Luxon is offering a 40 year old formula of tax cuts that (inevitably) will be paid for over time, by cuts to public services. His tax cutting plans would hugely and disproportionately benefit the top 3% of the income elite to which he personally belongs. Moreover, as an owner of seven houses, he would also stand to benefit from the proposed reduction (from 10 years to two years) of the “bright line” test brought in to restrain the relatively tax-free buying and selling of housing properties. Property developers owning multiple properties would also gain significantly from the renewed ability to write off interest deductions...
More>>



 
 

National: Woods Must Act On Kāinga Ora Cover Up
The Housing Minister must act to restore confidence in Kāinga Ora after a Public Service Commission investigation concluded that the agency repeatedly failed to meet the standards expected of a public service agency, National’s Housing spokesperson Nicola Willis says... More>>

Government: New Zealand Signs Historic Free Trade Deal With The United Kingdom
New Zealand and the United Kingdom have overnight signed a historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA) that unlocks unprecedented access to the UK market and accelerates New Zealand’s COVID-19 recovery, say Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Announces Initial Humanitarian Support For Ukraine
New Zealand is providing humanitarian aid to support those in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta announced today.
“Aotearoa New Zealand stands by the people of Ukraine impacted by Russia’s unprovoked invasion... More>>

Government:Resilient Economy Reflected In Govt Accounts
The Crown’s accounts continue to reflect the resilience of the economy and the Government’s balanced financial management and puts the country in a strong position to respond to Omicron, Grant Robertson said... More>>


Government: Climate Adaptation Is Crucial But Emissions Must Still Come Down
Minister of Climate Change James Shaw says the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) assessment report is a stark reminder of why New Zealand needs to plan for the worst effects of climate change... More>>

Ipsos: While Half Of All New Zealanders Are Happy With The Current Red Traffic Light Setting, The Rest Are Divided
While 51% of New Zealanders believe the red traffic light setting has the right balance between restriction and freedom, a quarter (26%) believe restrictions are too tight and a further quarter would like stricter restrictions (24%)... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 