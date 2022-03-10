While Petrol Prices Soar In NZ, Ireland Takes Action With Tax Relief At The Pump

The Government should follow in Ireland’s footsteps with reductions in petrol excise tax, says the New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union.

Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says, “With average petrol prices leaping up to $3 a litre and expected to increase further, the Government must take action to shield New Zealanders from an emerging cost of living crisis.”

“While our Prime Minister feigns powerlessness over the petrol price crunch, Ireland’s Government is showing leadership. And pressure is building for similar tax cuts in the UK and the US.”

“In this week’s extraordinary Newshub interview, Jacinda Ardern ducked and dodged any responsibility for petrol prices, despite it being pointed out that about half the petrol price in New Zealand is made up of government taxes and levies."

“It’s simply not credible for the Prime Minister to suggest she’s powerless to do anything about petrol prices. The excise lever is right in front of her.”

“Setting aside the various other taxes and levies on petrol, excise tax makes up 70 cents of every litre, or 80 cents in Auckland. Because GST is charged on top of excise, excise tax cuts could reduce petrol prices by up to 92 cents.”

“The suggestion that funding for roads will dry up as a result of fuel tax cuts is a complete red herring. Grant Robertson can, and does, fund transport projects with money from other sources – such as the mammoth $6 billion spending allowance he’s given himself for the next Budget.”

16,000 New Zealanders have now signed the petition to reduce fuel excise at www.FuelTax.nz.

