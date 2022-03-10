Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

While Petrol Prices Soar In NZ, Ireland Takes Action With Tax Relief At The Pump

Thursday, 10 March 2022, 10:45 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

The Government should follow in Ireland’s footsteps with reductions in petrol excise tax, says the New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union.

Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says, “With average petrol prices leaping up to $3 a litre and expected to increase further, the Government must take action to shield New Zealanders from an emerging cost of living crisis.”

“While our Prime Minister feigns powerlessness over the petrol price crunch, Ireland’s Government is showing leadership. And pressure is building for similar tax cuts in the UK and the US.”

“In this week’s extraordinary Newshub interview, Jacinda Ardern ducked and dodged any responsibility for petrol prices, despite it being pointed out that about half the petrol price in New Zealand is made up of government taxes and levies."

“It’s simply not credible for the Prime Minister to suggest she’s powerless to do anything about petrol prices. The excise lever is right in front of her.”

“Setting aside the various other taxes and levies on petrol, excise tax makes up 70 cents of every litre, or 80 cents in Auckland. Because GST is charged on top of excise, excise tax cuts could reduce petrol prices by up to 92 cents.”

“The suggestion that funding for roads will dry up as a result of fuel tax cuts is a complete red herring. Grant Robertson can, and does, fund transport projects with money from other sources – such as the mammoth $6 billion spending allowance he’s given himself for the next Budget.”

16,000 New Zealanders have now signed the petition to reduce fuel excise at www.FuelTax.nz.

Gordon Campbell: On Supermarket Rip-offs


If you make the land available, they will come. The cargo cult thinking behind the key recommendation of the Commerce Commission’s final report into the supermarket industry would have us believe that if land is made available, a white knight will come riding in over the horizon to create true competition, save us from predatory pricing and obviate the need for structural change in the industry. Dream on. Keep the scale of the problem in mind. The two chains are running the most lucrative supermarket extortion racket pricing operation in the entire OECD...
Government: Isolation Period Reduced From 10 To 7 Days; Third Vaccine Becomes Available
The isolation period for COVID-19 cases and their household contacts will be reduced from 10 to seven days, Minister for COVID-19 Response Chris Hipkins announced today. “We remain committed to reducing the spread of Omicron to protect our health system and each other... More>>


Government: Fast-tracks Support For Ukrainians
The Government is putting in place fast-track measures to support Ukrainians to remain in New Zealand or to return here immediately. “New Zealand was one of the first to give humanitarian support to Ukrainians when Russia invaded... More>>


Luxon: State Of The Nation Address
Kia ora koutou katoa, Da jia hao, Namaste, Sat Sri Akal, Assalamu alaikum, Talofa lava, Malo e lelei, and good morning everyone. Thank you so much for joining me here today. First, I want to acknowledge that everyone has been shaken by the unprovoked and senseless attack on Ukraine... More>>



Three Waters Working Group: Recommends Significant Changes To Three Waters Reform
A public shareholding structure to maintain public ownership of water assets is being recommended by the Three Waters Working Group on Representation, Governance and Accountability, which has delivered its report to Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta... More>>


Government:Resilient Economy Reflected In Govt Accounts
The Crown’s accounts continue to reflect the resilience of the economy and the Government’s balanced financial management and puts the country in a strong position to respond to Omicron, Grant Robertson said... More>>


Government: Climate Adaptation Is Crucial But Emissions Must Still Come Down
Minister of Climate Change James Shaw says the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) assessment report is a stark reminder of why New Zealand needs to plan for the worst effects of climate change... More>>


