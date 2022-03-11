Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Union Representative Body Endorses Efeso Collins As Mayor Of Auckland

Friday, 11 March 2022, 10:17 am
Press Release: Unions Auckland

Unions Auckland, a local cross union umbrella group affiliated to the Council of Trade Unions, is proud to endorse Efeso Collins as Mayoral candidate for Auckland.

This is the first time in known memory that Unions Auckland has formally endorsed a candidate in the mayoral election.

“Efeso is our candidate,” says Unions Auckland spokesperson Sarah Barker.

“Efeso is someone who has shown up for working people in Auckland time and time again. He supports us on picket lines, he cares about our issues and he consistently represents our interests as a councillor for Manukau ward,” adds Barker.

Unions Auckland argues the endorsement is important because Aucklanders need local political solutions to issues like the spiralling cost of living, and petrol and housing prices which have become a real burden for families. The group says people are struggling and transformative local leadership is needed.

“Endorsing Efeso, a candidate who is standing for free and frequent public transport and increasing the provision of council housing, is a no brainer, working people in Auckland need this,” says Barker.

“We represent a large swathe of working people in Auckland who are ready for change. Efeso is the candidate to deliver. This is an exciting campaign that will inspire and activate our members, particularly Māori, Pasifika and young working people who are ready to elect the first Pasifika Mayor of Auckland. This is a candidate that talks and looks like modern Auckland. It is time.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Unions Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Peace Flotilla And The Oligarch


As the peace flotilla converges on the Northland luxury resort owned by Russian steel magnate Alexander Abramov, the government is putting in place the full and final legal framework for extending the sanctions on Russia, which may (or may not) include the ability to freeze and seize Abramov’s assets. While Abramov does not seem to belong within Vladimir Putin’s inner circle of major oligarchs, his case is instructive...
More>>



 
 

Government: New Zealand Passes Historic Russia Sanctions Act
Parliament has unanimously passed historic sanctions legislation in response to Russia’s war on Ukraine. “New Zealand unequivocally condemns the Putin regime... More>>



National: Hipkins Breaches Privacy Against MFAT Instruction
New information reveals that Chris Hipkins not only breached Charlotte Bellis’ privacy by releasing her personal details, but also ignored Ministry of Foreign Affairs instruction that those details were ‘not for public comment’, National’s Covid-19 spokesperson Chris Bishop says... More>>

Government: Isolation Period Reduced From 10 To 7 Days; Third Vaccine Becomes Available
The isolation period for COVID-19 cases and their household contacts will be reduced from 10 to seven days, Minister for COVID-19 Response Chris Hipkins announced today. “We remain committed to reducing the spread of Omicron to protect our health system and each other... More>>


Three Waters Working Group: Recommends Significant Changes To Three Waters Reform
A public shareholding structure to maintain public ownership of water assets is being recommended by the Three Waters Working Group on Representation, Governance and Accountability, which has delivered its report to Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta... More>>


Government:Resilient Economy Reflected In Govt Accounts
The Crown’s accounts continue to reflect the resilience of the economy and the Government’s balanced financial management and puts the country in a strong position to respond to Omicron, Grant Robertson said... More>>


Government: Climate Adaptation Is Crucial But Emissions Must Still Come Down
Minister of Climate Change James Shaw says the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) assessment report is a stark reminder of why New Zealand needs to plan for the worst effects of climate change... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 