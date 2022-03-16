Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Border Changes Welcome News For City Businesses But More Immediate Help Required, Including A Return Of Office Workers

Wednesday, 16 March 2022, 12:40 pm
Press Release: Auckland Heart of the City


The news that international tourists can return to the Heart of the City from midnight 12 April is a huge relief - as will be a hopeful move away from all restrictions very soon - but more help is needed for city centre businesses to ensure they can welcome visitors back with open arms.

Tourists have been sorely missed over the last two years – contributing to around 20% of the city centre’s spend prior to the pandemic.


Viv Beck, Chief Executive Heart of the City says that “After two years at the epicentre of the pandemic, it’s exciting that tourists will be back in the city centre soon and that our businesses can hopefully soon trade with no restrictions. There is a lot to offer and some great plans over the coming months to encourage workers to return and people to visit. This is news we have been desperately waiting for as this is now the toughest time of the entire pandemic for many.”

With the benefit of open borders still nearly a month away, and restrictions still in place, the current situation for many businesses is not sustainable. With only six weeks of limited targeted support confirmed, many city centre businesses are saying that it’s simply not enough to get them through.

Beck says “Despite the good news that we will begin to see more customers back over the coming months, the reality is that we have previously highly successful businesses on the brink of closure. Without further and immediate targeted support we run the risk of not having a vibrant central Auckland, just as we want to showcase our city when the border reopens.

Spending results for the week beginning 28 February, were the lowest outside of a lockdown since the pandemic began. The second half of 2021 was down 54% compared with the rest of New Zealand which was up 3% over the same period.

Beck says that “Whilst there is sunlight on the horizon, the city centre has been disproportionality impacted - it will take time for many of our businesses to rebuild and we acknowledge those that have not been able to survive this.”

“We’ve asked Government to put additional support in place including targeted wage subsidies and to move away from restrictions quickly to get our economy moving. This will facilitate a shift back to the office which will have the most immediate impact.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Auckland Heart of the City on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Luxon’s “Cost Of Living Crisis” Gambit


Clearly, no-one should underestimate the political pulling power of a suit offering tax cuts. Last week’s rise of Christopher Luxon and the National Party in the polls is consistent, at least. John Key, Luxon’s mentor, also rode into office on the promise of tax cuts that also turned out to significantly benefit the rich – and we all paid for them afterwards with nine years of rising social deficits, crumbling infrastructure, polluted waterways and a rundown health system that left us totally unprepared for the pandemic. The good old days. Can Christopher Luxon bring them back again?..
More>>



 
 

National: Simon Bridges Retiring From Politics
Simon Bridges is announcing he is retiring from politics and will leave Parliament in the coming weeks. Mr Bridges is currently the MP for Tauranga and National’s Finance spokesperson... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Cuts 25c A Litre Off Fuel Excise In Cost Of Living Relief Package
The Government will cut 25 cents a litre off fuel for three months as part of a cost of living package aimed at giving Kiwi families immediate relief through the current global energy crisis triggered by the war in Ukraine, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Plans To Transform Recycling
The Government is taking steps to improve recycling at home, and on the go, and is inviting New Zealanders to have their say. “Every year New Zealand generates more than 17 million tonnes of waste and sends almost 13 million tonnes of that to landfill,” Environment Minister David Parker said... More>>

Government: Updates Responsible Lending Rules
The Government is making practical amendments to responsible lending rules to curb any unintended consequences being caused by the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA), Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark announced today... More>>


Three Waters Working Group: Recommends Significant Changes To Three Waters Reform
A public shareholding structure to maintain public ownership of water assets is being recommended by the Three Waters Working Group on Representation, Governance and Accountability, which has delivered its report to Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta... More>>


Government:Resilient Economy Reflected In Govt Accounts
The Crown’s accounts continue to reflect the resilience of the economy and the Government’s balanced financial management and puts the country in a strong position to respond to Omicron, Grant Robertson said... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 