Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Media Statement: Tā Sir Wira Gardiner

Monday, 21 March 2022, 10:37 am
Press Release: Te Manawa Taki DHBs

E te totara haemata

E haruru ana te whenua

E noho wahangu ana ngā manu

E noho pouri ana te ngahere

Kei te tangi kei te tangi

E Wira,

E hoki ana koe ki nga ringa o Hine-nui-te Po

Haere hoki atu koe ki a ratou ma

Ki nga Rangatira I mate ai I mua I a koe

Ka noho koe ki raro I te manaakitanga o te Atua

E te Papa e Wira haere haere okioki atu ra!

Te Manawa Taki joins with the country in mourning the loss of a significant leader in Ta Wira Gardiner.

A warrior son of Ngāti Awa, Ngāti Pikiao Whakatohea me Te Whānau a Apanui, a soldier, a leader of men, a husband and father, a trusted confidant of Government and a compassionate and loving human being.

His final gift not to have a Tangihana for the safety of our frontline health workers and hospital services is testament to his remarkable character and deep concern for his community. His belief that everyone is able to contribute however minor to the safety of people during these troubling times is leadership personified and we acknowledge and deeply respect his whakaaro.

His resume outlining his contribution to and for his country is nothing short of astounding. His dedication to developing our country and particularly relationships between Crown and Māori has set the platform for generations of New Zealanders yet to come. We as a country have benefitted from his vision of a society that is a world leader for indigenous revitalisation.

We at this time also share our thoughts and prayers to his wife and whānau - e te tuahine e Hekia koutou ko ngā tamariki mokopuna kei te tangi hotuhotu tonu matou, e kore e mutu ngā mihi ki a koutou te whānau.

E mihi nui ana hoki ki Ngāti Awa, Ngāti Pikiao, Whakatohea me Te Whanau a Apanui …. e tangi ana tatau katoa mo tenei rangatira na koutou, no matou te whiwhi!

Nā reira, e te rangatira, haere atu rā. Hoea atu tou waka tapu ki Hawaiiki nui, Hawaiiki roa, Hawaiki pamamao kia tae atu koe ki ōu mātua tūpuna e karanga ana ki a koe. Ka mahue mai mātou ō hoa, ō whanaunga, ō uri i konei, e tangi atu ana, e maumahara tonu ana mohou.

Te Manawa Taki 5 DHBs – Hauora Tairāwhiti; Bay of Plenty DHB; Lakes DHB; Taranaki DHB; and Waikato DHB - and their Iwi Partnership Boards (respectively).

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Te Manawa Taki DHBs on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On New Covid Research, And Jane Campion


As the Omicron wave sweeps across the land, here’s a quick overview of some of the latest vaccine news and research findings. 1. Omicron vaccine: Over the course of the past week, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has been doing the rounds of the US media circuit talking about Pfizer’s next vaccine. Reportedly, the trial data will be being sent to the FDA for evaluation and approval towards the end of this month..
More>>



 
 

Government: First Tranche Of Sanctions Under The Russia Sanctions Act Enacted
The Government has stepped up its sanctions against Russia with the release of the first tranche of targeted sanctions under the Russia Sanctions Act enacted overnight. At midnight last night 13 individuals and 19 entities were added to a targeted sanctions list and the coverage of the travel ban was significantly widened... More>>

Government: Reopens New Zealand For Tourism
The Government is bringing forward the date for opening the border to tourists in time for the Australian school holidays, in a move that will help accelerate the economic recovery from COVID-19, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>

ALSO:


National: Simon Bridges Retiring From Politics
Simon Bridges is announcing he is retiring from politics and will leave Parliament in the coming weeks. Mr Bridges is currently the MP for Tauranga and National’s Finance spokesperson... More>>

ALSO:



National:Willis Appointed National’s Finance Spokesperson
National Party Leader Christopher Luxon today announced Nicola Willis as National’s new Finance spokesperson. “Kiwis are going backwards under Labour, and Nicola will take the Government to task... More>>


Government: Updates Responsible Lending Rules
The Government is making practical amendments to responsible lending rules to curb any unintended consequences being caused by the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA), Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark announced today... More>>


Three Waters Working Group: Recommends Significant Changes To Three Waters Reform
A public shareholding structure to maintain public ownership of water assets is being recommended by the Three Waters Working Group on Representation, Governance and Accountability, which has delivered its report to Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 