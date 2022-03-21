Media Statement: Tā Sir Wira Gardiner

E te totara haemata

E haruru ana te whenua

E noho wahangu ana ngā manu

E noho pouri ana te ngahere

Kei te tangi kei te tangi

E Wira,

E hoki ana koe ki nga ringa o Hine-nui-te Po

Haere hoki atu koe ki a ratou ma

Ki nga Rangatira I mate ai I mua I a koe

Ka noho koe ki raro I te manaakitanga o te Atua

E te Papa e Wira haere haere okioki atu ra!

Te Manawa Taki joins with the country in mourning the loss of a significant leader in Ta Wira Gardiner.

A warrior son of Ngāti Awa, Ngāti Pikiao Whakatohea me Te Whānau a Apanui, a soldier, a leader of men, a husband and father, a trusted confidant of Government and a compassionate and loving human being.

His final gift not to have a Tangihana for the safety of our frontline health workers and hospital services is testament to his remarkable character and deep concern for his community. His belief that everyone is able to contribute however minor to the safety of people during these troubling times is leadership personified and we acknowledge and deeply respect his whakaaro.

His resume outlining his contribution to and for his country is nothing short of astounding. His dedication to developing our country and particularly relationships between Crown and Māori has set the platform for generations of New Zealanders yet to come. We as a country have benefitted from his vision of a society that is a world leader for indigenous revitalisation.

We at this time also share our thoughts and prayers to his wife and whānau - e te tuahine e Hekia koutou ko ngā tamariki mokopuna kei te tangi hotuhotu tonu matou, e kore e mutu ngā mihi ki a koutou te whānau.

E mihi nui ana hoki ki Ngāti Awa, Ngāti Pikiao, Whakatohea me Te Whanau a Apanui …. e tangi ana tatau katoa mo tenei rangatira na koutou, no matou te whiwhi!

Nā reira, e te rangatira, haere atu rā. Hoea atu tou waka tapu ki Hawaiiki nui, Hawaiiki roa, Hawaiki pamamao kia tae atu koe ki ōu mātua tūpuna e karanga ana ki a koe. Ka mahue mai mātou ō hoa, ō whanaunga, ō uri i konei, e tangi atu ana, e maumahara tonu ana mohou.

Nā

Te Manawa Taki 5 DHBs – Hauora Tairāwhiti; Bay of Plenty DHB; Lakes DHB; Taranaki DHB; and Waikato DHB - and their Iwi Partnership Boards (respectively).

