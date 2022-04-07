IPCA Report Gisborne Family Harm Incident

Tairawhiti Area Commander Inspector Sam Aberahama:

Police acknowledge the Independent Police Conduct Authority’s (IPCA)

findings into two family harm incidents in Gisborne in 2020.

The IPCA found that the overall Police response was inadequate when

responding to these incidents.

The staff that were involved have been debriefed and received coaching in

regard to family harm policy and coding.

We acknowledge we don’t always get it right.

There are always lessons to be learnt and we are constantly improving and

taking every opportunity to ensure these learnings are embedded so we are

providing the best service possible for our communities.

Our people come to work every day to do everything they can to support and

keep our communities from harm.

Family harm incidents are often complex dynamic situations that can be really

challenging for all parties involved.

Everyone deserves to be and feel safe free from violence and Police work

extremely hard alongside our partner agencies to help reduce the impacts of

violence in our communities.



