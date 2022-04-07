Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

IPCA Report Gisborne Family Harm Incident

Thursday, 7 April 2022, 10:18 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Tairawhiti Area Commander Inspector Sam Aberahama:

Police acknowledge the Independent Police Conduct Authority’s (IPCA) 
findings into two family harm incidents in Gisborne in 2020.

The IPCA found that the overall Police response was inadequate when 
responding to these incidents.

The staff that were involved have been debriefed and received coaching in 
regard to family harm policy and coding.

We acknowledge we don’t always get it right.

There are always lessons to be learnt and we are constantly improving and 
taking every opportunity to ensure these learnings are embedded so we are 
providing the best service possible for our communities.

Our people come to work every day to do everything they can to support and 
keep our communities from harm.

Family harm incidents are often complex dynamic situations that can be really 
challenging for all parties involved.

Everyone deserves to be and feel safe free from violence and Police work 
extremely hard alongside our partner agencies to help reduce the impacts of 
violence in our communities.
 

