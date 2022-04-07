IPCA Report Gisborne Family Harm Incident
Thursday, 7 April 2022, 10:18 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Tairawhiti Area Commander Inspector Sam
Aberahama:
Police acknowledge the Independent Police
Conduct Authority’s (IPCA)
findings into two family
harm incidents in Gisborne in 2020.
The IPCA found
that the overall Police response was inadequate
when
responding to these incidents.
The staff
that were involved have been debriefed and received coaching
in
regard to family harm policy and coding.
We
acknowledge we don’t always get it right.
There are
always lessons to be learnt and we are constantly improving
and
taking every opportunity to ensure these learnings
are embedded so we are
providing the best service
possible for our communities.
Our people come to work
every day to do everything they can to support and
keep
our communities from harm.
Family harm incidents are
often complex dynamic situations that can be
really
challenging for all parties
involved.
Everyone deserves to be and feel safe free
from violence and Police work
extremely hard alongside
our partner agencies to help reduce the impacts
of
violence in our
communities.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
As the evidence of Russian atrocities in Ukraine mounts up, the West’s rhetoric has tried to keep up with the pace. Is Putin a war criminal? Do the actions of the Russian military– the deliberate shooting of hundreds of civilians, the relentless shelling of residential neighbourhoods, the use of cluster bombs, the systematic use of rape to terrorise the civilian population - qualify as genocide? Having the Biden administration pose such questions would have a lot more credibility if the US actually belonged to the International Court of Justice and recognised its jurisdiction... More>>