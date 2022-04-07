Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Cameron Luxton To Stand For ACT In Tauranga By-election

Thursday, 7 April 2022, 6:18 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“A vote for Cameron Luxton in Tauranga will send a message to Wellington that it’s time for real change,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Tauranga needs a strong voice to stand up for it. Cameron Luxton is a builder, a business owner and a father who understands the problems Tauranga city faces, as well as the solutions to those problems.

“Cameron is an outstanding candidate and I’m excited to campaign alongside him to win this seat.

“ACT is the party of practical solutions to improve the lives of New Zealanders and create thriving communities.

“ACT is in it to win it. The ACT bus will be relocated to Tauranga, we’ve opened an office on Grey St and we plan to show why we’re considered the strongest opposition voice in New Zealand politics. With Cameron in Parliament, we’ll only be stronger.”

“As a builder and a business owner, I understand better than anyone the challenges that Tauranga faces with infrastructure. I’ve also watched as gang numbers have exploded here, it’s time someone took on the real issues facing this region,” says Cameron Luxton.

“I’ll be campaigning to introduce a GST sharing scheme with the council. Infrastructure is the biggest issue our region faces. Our Policy is estimated to deliver $1 billion every year nationwide to support local development enabling infrastructure. Councils that consent more, get more.

“Instead of forcing councils to come begging for special funds from the Government, ACT would provide an enduring and predictable solution for infrastructure funding.

“It encourages councils to consent more because they get more when buildings are completed.

“Local councils face poor incentives to build. Every new development involves costs to existing ratepayers to provide new roads, water, and sewerage connections. These costs act as a disincentive for councils to approve new houses and subdivisions.

“I’m ready to take on the big issues facing the best city in New Zealand.”

Cameron Luxton biography:

Cameron is a self-employed builder and married father of two kids who lives in Papamoa where he was raised. Cameron's seven year “OE” was in a great little place next to Te Urewera National park named Galatea, share-milking a 200ha operation. He won Apprentice of the Year at the Dairy Industry Awards, but the most important experience he had during this time was joining a community and developing relationships with people in the one of the poorest, most deprived areas in the region. He observed the damage which government can wrought on a community with many hard working people, and how policies which restrict development, movement, and self-reliance can cause areas to decline.

