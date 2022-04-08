Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Date Change For ‘Freeze Oligarch Assets’ Petition Delivery

Friday, 8 April 2022, 9:36 am
Press Release: Greenpeace

On Monday 11th April in Auckland, Greenpeace will present a petition to Minister of Disarmament and Arms Control, Phil Twyford calling on the New Zealand Government to "freeze oligarch assets" to put pressure on Vladimir Putin to end the invasion of Ukraine.

The presentation will be at the Maritime Museum in The Viaduct alongside the veteran protest yacht SV Vega from where Greenpeace earlier set sail to join the peace flotilla.

Where: Maritime Museum, Corner of Quay and Hobson Street, Auckland 1140

When: Monday 11th April, at 1 pm

Nearly 14,000 people have now signed the petition calling for the New Zealand Government to "freeze oligarch assets" in Aotearoa.

Greenpeace Aotearoa programme director Niamh O’Flynn says, "there is now a strong precedent and moral case for the Ardern government to go further than it has with Russian sanctions and freeze Alexander Abramov’s assets in New Zealand.

The UK Government has frozen the assets of Roman Abramovich, including the steel company Evraz Metals, over allegations that Evraz supplied steel for Russian tanks. Alexander Abramov is a business partner in Evraz.

As well as sanctioning Abramovich, the UK government has recently sanctioned the lesser oligarch Eugene Shvidler, who is a longstanding business partner of Abramovich, saying that through his shares in the oligarch’s Evraz metals and mining business, he had been involved in obtaining a benefit from or supporting the government of Russia.

"As the true horror of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is being revealed, and evidence mounts that the Russian incursion amounts to war crimes, the case for sanctions against all significant Russian interests in Aotearoa is growing painfully clear," said O'Flynn.

"To make sanctions count, the Ardern Government needs to find the resolve to target the wealthiest Russian oligarch in New Zealand, which means freezing Alexander Abramov’s assets here."

Greenpeace Aotearoa first called on the New Zealand Government to sanction Russian oligarchs in Aotearoa on the 5th of March 2022.

On the 8th of March 2022, Greenpeace announced it would join the Peace Flotilla.

On March 12, Greenpeace released information that links Alexander Abramov to Vladimir Putin.

© Scoop Media

Greenpeace

Greenpeace

Greenpeace exists because this fragile earth deserves a voice.

Greenpeace is an independent global campaigning organisation that acts to change attitudes and behaviour, to protect and conserve the environment and to promote peace.

Contact Greenpeace

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Framing The Media Debate


Quite justifiably, TVNZ has got a lot of stick on social media for the bizarre framing it used in last night’s 6pm nws bulletin to announce Dr Ashley Bloomfield’s resignation as Director -General of Health. “Love him or loathe him.” were the words with which the TVNZ newsroom chose to commence its report. Love is problematic. But who, apart from the fringe anti-vaxxers, actually loathes Ashley Bloomfield? As Russell Brown pointed out, the framing was indicative of a media tendency to treat the views of a tiny minority as if they were held by half the population...
More>>



 
 

Government: Clean Car Scheme Races Past 12,000 Rebate Milestone
Transport Minister Michael Wood announced today that the Clean Car rebate scheme has exceeded expectations by already reaching 12,000 approved rebates. “The Clean Car Discount scheme is off to an electric start, helping to get more Kiwis behind the wheel of cheaper electric vehicles... More>>

Government: New Zealand to apply trade sanctions in response to Russian atrocities
As part of the Government’s ongoing response to the conflict in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O’Connor have announced significant new sanctions against Russia... More>>


Covid-19 & Government: New Zealand Remains At Red
The Government has received public health advice that now is not yet the time to ease the existing restrictions and drop from Red to Orange. Even though much of the country has likely experienced the peak of the Omicron outbreak, many regions and rural areas around New Zealand are facing an increase in case numbers. .. More>>

Tauranga: By-election Date Announced
The Tauranga by-election will be held on Saturday 18 June, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. The by-election follows the announcement of the resignation of National MP Hon Simon Bridges... More>>


Government: New Report Confirms The Case For Emissions Reduction Plan
Minister of Climate Change James Shaw says the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is clear: we need a plan now to cut our emissions... More>>


Government: New Zealand To Support Further Collective Action By IEA New Zealand will voluntarily release more of its emergency oil stocks as part of additional action by International Energy Agency (IEA) member countries in response to the ongoing global impact on energy security as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, says Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 