Keeping The ‘local’ In Local Government

Wednesday, 13 April 2022, 9:35 am
Press Release: Hurunui District Council

Localism is a crucial aspect for the ongoing success of local government.

What local government will look like for the next thirty years is under review, being chaired by former Waimakariri District Council Chief Executive Jim Palmer.

Earlier this month Hurunui Mayor Marie Black and the Hurunui District Councillors met remotely with panel members Antoine Coffin and Sarah Polaschek.

Mayor Black highlighted the importance of localism and what its future should look like for the Hurunui District, adding it is a strength of this District and local governments all around New Zealand to be connected and in tune with their own people.

Mayor Black re-enforced the concern that systems become too centralised in Wellington resulting in a gradual withdrawal of local input.

“With ninety percent of public expenditure being controlled by central government comes a common response to emerging issues and challenges that tend to come from a top down ‘one size fits all’ approach.”

There was acknowledgment that a strong effective system from central government is needed as it has a critical role to play in the role of local government, but often policies are put in place for local communities with little understanding of the local context and the needs and wants of individuals.

“We need to work with a central government which supports a fit for purpose model allowing for flexibility and adaption to change for individual units of local government.”

Mayor Black used the Mayors’ Taskforce For Jobs as a great example of local government and central government success, which with its clear objectives has allowed Hurunui District Council to use funds from central government to help young people move from the job seeker market into the workforce in their own district.

“But positive examples of central government working collaboratively like this are few and far between for us here in Hurunui.”

Mayor Black identified health centres and social housing as examples of successfully meeting local community needs.

“The majority of our health centres being solely owned and funded by the communities and likewise the ratepayers of this district have funded the entire social housing stock, without any assistance from central government.

Reviewing the future of local government would not be a comprehensive engagement without the mention of Three Waters Reform, including the position of central government to take over the delivery of these essential services which currently sit with local governments.

“Central government should not take away from us what we do well, and part of this is water delivery to our people.”

Mayor Black said the lack of trust from central government disables meaningful communication and this needs to be addressed to enable a successful collaborative future.

She added that central government needs to acknowledge the significant importance of local communities being able to look to their own Councils for essential services such as roading, water and welfare, without being hamstrung by central government policies and attitudes that hold little connection or relevance to its regions.

“Our communities feel exhausted, tired, and fatigued, but collectively we are committed to ensure localism is retained. Without it, there will be little left to govern.”

