Disappointing "Hung Jury" From Select Committee On Livestock Exports

In response to the Primary Production Select Committee report (14/4/2022) to the House regarding the Animal Welfare Amendment Bill (ban of livestock exports):

"Veterinarians for Animal Welfare Aotearoa (VAWA) is enormously disappointed that the Select Committee has not been able to recommend the Amendment to the House. Interrogation of the evidence and submissions provided must be urgently undertaken.

VAWA is concerned that this once again highlights the vulnerabilities in the animal welfare system in Aotearoa, that urgently need to be addressed so that animal welfare is not consistently secondary to economics," says Dr Helen Beattie, Managing Director of VAWA.

Interrogation of the evidence must include considering the merit of evidence from those with vested economic interests, whether they be farmers, veterinarians, exporters, or those who manage transitional facilities, versus those that whose evidence is independent, and those with expertise in animal welfare. It must be duly noted that per the Littlewood paper, most veterinarians do not have this expertise, and their evidence must be considered in such light.

Notably, the Minister’s own independent animal welfare advisory (NAWAC) , supported a ban on livestock exports, adding weight to VAWA’s concerns that the intent of the Animal Welfare Act 1999 is being undermined, and that this leaves Aotearoa’s animal welfare reputation exposed. NAWAC must be guided by the primary legislation - the Animal Welfare Act 1999 - an Act to reform the law relating to the welfare of animals and to prevent their ill-treatment. The advice from NAWAC clearly recognises that exporting livestock goes against the principle and aim of the Act.

During the first reading of the Animal Welfare Amendment Bill, the Hansard (27/08/2013) makes clear that economics must not override animal welfare. In that debate, the then Minister of Agriculture, the Hon. Nathan Guy, stated:

"The bill also makes it explicit that the National Animal Welfare Advisory Committee may consider the practicality and economic impact when developing minimum standards and codes of welfare. These factors will not be able to override animal welfare considerations, but making them explicit in the Act will ensure that minimum standards are realistic and achievable."

Choosing to ignore this intent, leaves those who might considered legislating ongoing livestock exports at risk of further legal scrutiny, such as that seen in relation to farrowing crates , and killing of crustaceans .

In the development of the so-called "gold standard" being peddled by those looking to rally an electorate or protect self-business interests, it seems clear that there has not been any engagement with anyone with expertise in animal welfare - those with that expertise simply could not support ongoing livestock export, given the degree of animal welfare compromise that is inherently part of the process. ,

VAWA remains hopeful and encourages the House to make the right decision following debate, and protect the welfare of Aotearoa’s animals, by banning livestock exports.

Dr. Helen Beattie, BVSc.,

Managing Director | VAWA

