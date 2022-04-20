Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Disappointing "Hung Jury" From Select Committee On Livestock Exports

Wednesday, 20 April 2022, 5:41 am
Press Release: Veterinarians for Animal Welfare Aotearoa

In response to the Primary Production Select Committee report (14/4/2022) to the House regarding the Animal Welfare Amendment Bill (ban of livestock exports):

"Veterinarians for Animal Welfare Aotearoa (VAWA) is enormously disappointed that the Select Committee has not been able to recommend the Amendment to the House. Interrogation of the evidence and submissions provided must be urgently undertaken.

VAWA is concerned that this once again highlights the vulnerabilities in the animal welfare system in Aotearoa, that urgently need to be addressed so that animal welfare is not consistently secondary to economics," says Dr Helen Beattie, Managing Director of VAWA.

Interrogation of the evidence must include considering the merit of evidence from those with vested economic interests, whether they be farmers, veterinarians, exporters, or those who manage transitional facilities, versus those that whose evidence is independent, and those with expertise in animal welfare. It must be duly noted that per the Littlewood paper, most veterinarians do not have this expertise, and their evidence must be considered in such light.

Notably, the Minister’s own independent animal welfare advisory (NAWAC) , supported a ban on livestock exports, adding weight to VAWA’s concerns that the intent of the Animal Welfare Act 1999 is being undermined, and that this leaves Aotearoa’s animal welfare reputation exposed. NAWAC must be guided by the primary legislation - the Animal Welfare Act 1999 - an Act to reform the law relating to the welfare of animals and to prevent their ill-treatment. The advice from NAWAC clearly recognises that exporting livestock goes against the principle and aim of the Act.

During the first reading of the Animal Welfare Amendment Bill, the Hansard (27/08/2013) makes clear that economics must not override animal welfare. In that debate, the then Minister of Agriculture, the Hon. Nathan Guy, stated:

"The bill also makes it explicit that the National Animal Welfare Advisory Committee may consider the practicality and economic impact when developing minimum standards and codes of welfare. These factors will not be able to override animal welfare considerations, but making them explicit in the Act will ensure that minimum standards are realistic and achievable."

Choosing to ignore this intent, leaves those who might considered legislating ongoing livestock exports at risk of further legal scrutiny, such as that seen in relation to farrowing crates , and killing of crustaceans .

In the development of the so-called "gold standard" being peddled by those looking to rally an electorate or protect self-business interests, it seems clear that there has not been any engagement with anyone with expertise in animal welfare - those with that expertise simply could not support ongoing livestock export, given the degree of animal welfare compromise that is inherently part of the process. ,

VAWA remains hopeful and encourages the House to make the right decision following debate, and protect the welfare of Aotearoa’s animals, by banning livestock exports.

Dr. Helen Beattie, BVSc.,

Managing Director | VAWA

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Veterinarians for Animal Welfare Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The MIQ Memo And France’s Elections


One word has largely been missing from the coverage of the MoH advice about MIQ: Omicron. The relevant memo was written in November. It was referring to the Delta outbreak and to the relative incidence of the Delta variant in the community as opposed to it coming over the border, given the high numbers or double-vaxxed travellers. The flawed assumption behind the “it took four months until MIQ requirements began to be phased out” is that MIQ facilities could have been closed overnight...
More>>



 
 


Government: Russian Banks Targeted Under Latest Round Of Sanctions
Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has announced new sanctions against Russia’s largest banks and financial institutions, as part of the Government’s ongoing response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine... More>>


National: Russian Ambassador Needs To Go
The Russian Ambassador’s continued presence in New Zealand is increasingly untenable with the ongoing atrocities in Ukraine and the Russian Embassy’s spreading of disinformation... More>>

Government: Nurses’ Pay Equity Settlement
I have been advised that the New Zealand Nurses Organisation has decided not to put the historic pay-equity settlement to its members for a vote. The Nurses Organisation and the Public Service Association have been working with district health boards on this process since 2018... More>>



Government: NZ, Singapore Prime Ministers Meet In Singapore Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong discussed global and regional challenges and opportunities, their countries’ responses to COVID-19 and the next steps to enhancing the bilateral relationship... More>>

Green Party: Urgent Action Need To Bring Natural Environment Back From The Brink
The release today of Environment Aotearoa 2022 is a sobering reminder of what is at stake if the Government does not step up and take urgent action to protect Aotearoa New Zealand’s native plants, wildlife, habitats and ecosystems... More>>


Government: Annual Food Price Rise Confirms Need To Rein In Supermarkets’ Super Profits
Latest annual food price figures released today confirm the need to rein in the super profits of the supermarket duopoly, Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark said... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 