SPCA Commemorates 150th Birthday By Calling For More Government Support

New Zealand’s leading animal welfare charity is celebrating a major milestone, as SPCA marks 150 years of improving the lives of vulnerable animals in Aotearoa.

Since the charity’s formation in Canterbury in 1872, SPCA has rescued millions of animals across New Zealand and helped to raise the bar for welfare standards both in our communities and on a national scale through its advocacy work.

SPCA Chief Executive Andrea says she’s immensely proud of what the charity has achieved over the last century and a half.

“To be able to acknowledge 150 years is an incredible milestone and makes SPCA one of New Zealand’s longest-serving charities,” she says. “It’s quite emotional to think about all the animals that have been helped during that time, and the thousands of amazing staff, volunteers and supporters who’ve dedicated so much of their lives to this cause. It’s because of them that these animals have had a voice.”

Ms Midgen says while animal welfare standards have improved considerably over the decades, there’s still plenty of work to do going forward. With the Government stumping up less than 5% of what it costs to run the organisation annually, Ms Midgen admits so much more could be done with more financial help.

“Unfortunately, there are still an alarming number of animal welfare issues in New Zealand and as the population grows, we need more Inspectors, staff and volunteers to help us do this vital work. We seem to get overlooked time and time again at budget time. The expectation from the public is that our services should not only stay the same, but increase. How do we do that with rising costs and so little Government support?”

Our Inspectors work tirelessly to not only address a multitude of animal welfare problems in our communities, but to create long-term change by educating owners about the best way to care for their pets,” says Ms Midgen. “We would love for SPCA not to have to exist in another 150 years, but the reality is, until all people learn to treat animals with the love, care and respect they deserve, there will always be a need for charities like SPCA.”

Looking ahead to the future, SPCA is determined to continue improving animal welfare standards for all animals through its Inspectorate arm, as well as through its education and advocacy work.

“Many people might not know this, but SPCA has a dedicated science team who work tirelessly behind the scenes to encourage the Government to make appropriate law changes, advise on various committees and improve standards so that animals can live better lives in Aotearoa. This crucial advocacy work has been taking place since the charity’s formation and we will continue to prioritise this work going forward.”

Recent examples of SPCA’s advocacy work include lobbying for a ban on the live export of farmed animals by sea from New Zealand, and the charity continues to push for a national ban on greyhound racing.

As well as improving animal welfare on a national scale, there is also much work to be done within our communities, including reducing the number of unwanted animals.

“Each year, SPCA rescues around 35,000 animals in New Zealand and a huge portion of these are animals that have been abandoned, or born without homes due to a lack of desexing. This is a huge focus for us as we look to the future, and our goal is to make this crucial surgery as widely available as possible so that we can reduce the number of animals born without homes in the long run.”

Ms Midgen also acknowledges that as a charity that relies almost solely on donations to operate, none of this work would be possible without the generosity of New Zealand’s animal lovers.

“We simply would not be able to help the number of animals we do or advocate for change without the support of Kiwis,” Ms Midgen says. “I would like to thank each and every person who has donated, volunteered or supported SPCA in some way over the last 150 years, because without you this progress wouldn’t be possible.”

SPCA will be celebrating its 150th birthday throughout the month of May with a number of special events, including a TradeMe auction to raise vital funds.

SPCA has put together a video to commemorate 150 years, which media are welcome to use.

About SPCA

SPCA is the voice for neglected, abandoned or abused animals of New Zealand. With 33 Centres nationwide, we are the country’s biggest animal charity.

Our mission is to improve the welfare of all animals in New Zealand. We work to achieve our mission ina number ofways – from nationwidedesexinginitiatives to reduce the number of unwanted pets, to working with schools to educate the next generation of animal owners.

We also uphold the Animal Welfare Act 1999 and prosecute where necessary. SPCA is the only charity in New Zealand entrusted to do this vital work.

