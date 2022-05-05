Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Officer Assaults Man During Unlawful Arrest In Tauranga

Thursday, 5 May 2022, 10:22 am
Press Release: Independent Police Conduct Authority

 

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that an officer was not justified in arresting a man who was seen urinating on a roller door in the Tauranga CBD, and therefore all subsequent uses of force by that officer were unlawful.

In the early hours of 21 September 2018, two officers were patrolling the Tauranga CBD when they noticed a man urinating on the roller door of a fresh produce business. They got out of their car to speak with him. A verbal altercation ensued, which resulted in one of the officers telling the man he was under arrest.

When the man did not comply, the officer pushed him back onto the bonnet of the car, took him to the ground, and kneeled on his head until his partner was able to handcuff him. After the man was handcuffed, the officer picked him up by the chain of his handcuffs and pushed him towards the Police car. The arrest was captured by a CCTV camera.

The man was taken back to the Police station and searched in the sally port area. The same officer took the man to the ground claiming that the man was resisting.

The Authority found that the officer was not justified in arresting the man, therefore all subsequent uses of force were unlawful. The use of force in the sally port was an assault, being unnecessary and unjustified.

Authority Chair, Judge Colin Doherty says: “In throwing the man to the ground in the street and deliberately kneeling on his head, sometimes with his full weight, the officer’s actions posed a significant risk of serious harm to the man.

The officer’s actions in poking the man in the chest, pushing him onto the bonnet of the patrol car by his throat, pulling him to his feet by the handcuffs and shoving him in the back were all unnecessary and therefore unjustified uses of force. They were excessive and unlawful. The cumulative effect of all the uses of force showed that the officer had no regard for the man’s wellbeing.

The officer was deliberately dishonest in his accounts to the Authority and Police about the man’s behaviour after he was taken to the ground at the time of arrest. The officer’s partner’s version of events also lacked credibility.”

The officer was charged with three offences. He pleaded guilty to a charge of injuring the man with reckless disregard. He applied for a discharge without conviction. On 19 October 2021, the application was declined. The officer received nine months supervision and was ordered to pay $1000 reparation to the man. The two assault charges against the man were withdrawn. The officer resigned from Police before the Court outcome was finalised.

The officer was also charged with assault in relation to a separate matter involving force used during the arrest of a 14-year-old on 18 March 2019. Those charges were later withdrawn by Police. The Authority is also releasing a public report on that matter today which concludes that use of force was excessive and unnecessary.

The Authority has delayed the release of its public reports until the related court proceedings concluded.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Independent Police Conduct Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Political Can-kicking, And The “Louie Louie” Saga


One of the more infuriating aspects of the current political debate is the way the National Party says it would be more rigorous, and more thriftily efficient in running social programmes that - left to its own devices – a National government would never have funded at all in the first place. From mental health to education, National is posturing as an inherently better manager of stuff that it totally neglected to do when it had the chance...
More>>



 
 


Government: Unemployment At Record Low
Unemployment has remained at a record low, with more people in work and higher wages due to the Government’s actions to support the economy during the Omicron outbreak and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine... More>>

Budget 22: New Fiscal Rules To Be Put In Place
Finance Minister Grant Robertson has unveiled new fiscal rules to ensure New Zealand continues to maintain a world-leading Government financial position... More>>

Infrastructure Commission: NZ’s First Infrastructure Strategy Sets A Path For A Thriving Aotearoa
The New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga says New Zealand’s first long-term Infrastructure Strategy, sets a vision for how New Zealand’s infrastructure can lay a foundation for the people... More>>


Parliament: Five Trespass Orders Withdrawn
To date, 151 trespass notices have been issued in relation to the occupation. Of this number, 144 were for people arrested by Police during the occupation... More>>


PM Speech: New Zealand US Business Summit
Can I please acknowledge our co-chairs today Fran O’Sullivan and Michael Barnett. US Ambassador to New Zealand Tom Udall. The Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>


Government: Port Safety Under The Spotlight
The health and safety practices at our nation’s ports will be investigated as part of a range of actions taken by the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety in response to two deaths in the space of a week... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 