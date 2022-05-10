Leo Molloy Opposes Auckland Congestion Charge

Mayoral candidate Leo Molloy says now is not the time to hit the wallets of Aucklanders with another cost - this time through a congestion charge.

“No one is feeling the cost of living crisis more than Aucklanders, whether it’s fuel, groceries or utilities, Aucklanders are currently suffering a cost of living crisis, with annual inflation reaching a 30-year high of 6.9%.

“Congestion is an issue Auckland has faced for years and neither Auckland Council, Auckland Transport nor Central Government have been able to provide a cohesive solution to cut congestion.

“Working in tandem with Wellington, I will immediately scrap the Auckland Fuel Tax. It is unfair that Aucklanders must pay a tax on fuel that no other Kiwis must pay during a time of record inflation, soaring global fuel prices and a cost-of-living crisis. While getting more commuters out of cars and onto public transport remains an important long-term goal, Auckland car owners should not be unfairly punished.

“My plan will mean we fund a one year free public transport trial using unspent regional fuel tax funds while we conduct a key performance indicator modelling exercise to ascertain what tangible and practical solutions we implement to create a better public transport network for all.

“Only then should we consider the introduction of a small congestion charge for travel into Auckland’s CBD during peak hours on main roads, provided commercial vehicles are exempt from the scheme, to ensure small business owners are not unfairly penalised.

“Unlike Efeso Collins, I don’t believe that spending $2 billion on cycleways or unfairly punishing car owners is the right way to reduce carbon emissions. While we must implement climate-friendly policies, it is only sensible that during the cost of living crisis, these policies are cost-effective,” says Leo.

© Scoop Media

