Mayor Goff Welcomes Government Climate Plan, Says Auckland Has Significant Role To Play In Emissions Reduction Efforts

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff has welcomed the government’s first Emissions Reduction Plan, which he says strongly supports the programme of work planned for Auckland under the council’s proposed Climate Action Targeted Rate (CATR).

“I welcome in particular the $1.2 billion the government is investing in the transport sector through the Climate Emergency Response Fund package, including $374 million to support mode-shift to public transport, walking and cycling,” he says.

“The government investment will provide a boost to the funding available to council to deliver many of the initiatives proposed under the CATR—such as improved bus services and better walking and cycling infrastructure.

“Government has also indicated that it will prioritise funding those projects that are ready to start soon and which councils are willing to co-fund. Auckland Council’s CATR meets both criteria.

“As the nation’s largest city, for New Zealand to reach its emissions reduction goals, Auckland needs to play its part and is well placed to drive many of the changes needed to reduce emissions and build a more sustainable future.

Transport makes up more than 40 per cent of Auckland’s emissions profile, so enabling people to make the shift from private vehicle reliance to sustainable options such as public transport, walking and cycling will have a significant impact on overall emissions reduction efforts.

“Aucklanders have overwhelmingly backed the CATR and are ready to see meaningful climate action across our city and region,” Mayor Goff says.

“Today’s announcement is an important step forward for climate action in New Zealand and, when combined with council’s Climate Action Targeted Rate, will provide a significant boost to Auckland’s programme of climate action to build a greener and more sustainable future for our kids and grandkids.”

