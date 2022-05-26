Masterton Civic Facility Project

Concerns were raised with us about aspects of Masterton District Council’s decision to fund a new civic facility. The civic facility is a significant project for the Council and the community, and there has been public interest in the options considered. We decided to look at aspects of the project. We have not carried out a full inquiry. However, we have some suggestions about processes and documentation relating to the issues we looked at, which we have outlined in a letter to the Council. You can read our letter on our website.

Follow-up on audit of Benefits Management for the Business Transformation Programme

In 2020, we published a report about whether the Inland Revenue Department had a robust framework for managing, measuring, and reporting benefits from its Business Transformation programme. Inland Revenue has written to us with an update on the programme. You can read its letter on our website.

Responses to our recommendations about monitoring water used for irrigation

In 2018, our report Monitoring how water is used for irrigation looked at how freshwater used for irrigation is tracked and measured at five regional councils and one unitary council. Our report contained a number of recommendations for the Ministry for the Environment and the councils. We asked the Ministry and the councils for an update on their response to our recommendations. You can read their responses to us on our website.

© Scoop Media

