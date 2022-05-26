Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Masterton Civic Facility Project

Thursday, 26 May 2022, 2:07 pm
Press Release: Office of the Auditor-General

Concerns were raised with us about aspects of Masterton District Council’s decision to fund a new civic facility. The civic facility is a significant project for the Council and the community, and there has been public interest in the options considered. We decided to look at aspects of the project. We have not carried out a full inquiry. However, we have some suggestions about processes and documentation relating to the issues we looked at, which we have outlined in a letter to the Council. You can read our letter on our website.

Follow-up on audit of Benefits Management for the Business Transformation Programme

In 2020, we published a report about whether the Inland Revenue Department had a robust framework for managing, measuring, and reporting benefits from its Business Transformation programme. Inland Revenue has written to us with an update on the programme. You can read its letter on our website.

Responses to our recommendations about monitoring water used for irrigation

In 2018, our report Monitoring how water is used for irrigation looked at how freshwater used for irrigation is tracked and measured at five regional councils and one unitary council. Our report contained a number of recommendations for the Ministry for the Environment and the councils. We asked the Ministry and the councils for an update on their response to our recommendations. You can read their responses to us on our website.

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Criminalising Of Rap Music


For black youth in America, there can be only three ways out of the ghetto: athletics, music or drug dealing. And for every individual who succeeds in making it out, dozens more attach themselves to their celebrity crews in order to bask in the reflected glory, and partake of the lifestyle. And what rap musician can afford to turn their back entirely on the ‘hood, when staying street and staying real is what their audience demands of them..?
More>>



 
 



Crime: Govt Helps Protect Shops From Ram Raids
The Government is providing further support to help Police protect small businesses affected by a spike in ram raids, Minister of Police Poto Williams says... More>>


Government: Investment Boosts Coastal Shipping In Aotearoa
New Zealand is a step closer to a more resilient, competitive, and sustainable coastal shipping sector following the selection of preferred suppliers for new and enhanced coastal shipping services, Transport Minister Michael Wood has announced today... More>>


Government: New Zealand To Stay At Orange For Now
With New Zealand expecting to see Omicron cases rise during the winter, the Orange setting remains appropriate for managing this stage of the outbreak, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Government: Independent Panel Appointed To Review Electoral Law
Justice Minister Kris Faafoi today announced appointments to the independent panel that will lead a review of New Zealand's electoral law. "This panel, appointed by an independent panel of experts... More>>


Trade: Prime Minister To Visit United States
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is leading a trade mission to the United States this week as part of the Government's reconnection strategy to support export growth and the return of tourists post COVID-19... More>>


National: Jacqui Dean To Retire From Parliament In 2023
Waitaki MP Jacqui Dean has announced that she will not be seeking re-election at the 2023 election. "I have advised the President and Leader of the National Party that I have decided not to put my name forward... More>>

