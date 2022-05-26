Office Of Auditor-General’s Response Welcomed

Masterton Mayor Lyn Patterson has welcomed the response by the Office of the Auditor General (OAG) to complaints relating to Council decisions around the Civic Facility.

In a response released today, the OAG said it had received complaints about whether the Council had appropriately considered options, particularly around refurbishing and redeveloping the current town hall.

It had also received a complaint suggesting that four councillors who were trustees of Masterton Trust Lands Trust might have had a conflict of interest.

The response can be found on the OAG website here.

The Mayor said improvements to processes suggested by OAG were already being addressed.

“I welcome the Office of the Auditor-General’s response and note that the OAG has acknowledged changes already made by the Council.

“The Council now aims to provider fuller minutes on the reasons for key decisions and has organised further conflict of interest training for elected members and staff.”

