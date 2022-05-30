Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

MBIE Proposes Extension Of Transition For Insulation Rules

Monday, 30 May 2022, 9:54 am
Press Release: Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) has today opened consultation on a proposal to extend the date at which better insulation for new houses will be required by six months.

The changes to insulation requirements aim to reduce the energy needed for heating residential homes by up to 40%. The changes double the requirement for roof insulation, increase the performance requirements for windows, and raise requirements to underfloor insulation.

MBIE first consulted on the insulation changes in early 2021 as part of its annual Building Code update and the date for the new requirements was announced on 29 November 2021.

General Manager Building System Performance at MBIE John Sneyd says the proposal to push out the date for the new requirements has been made following concerns raised by the sector about its readiness to deliver on the changes.

“While there is still overwhelming support in the building and construction sector for these changes, we have been told that because of the pressure the sector is under the original implementation timeframes set out are no longer feasible and an extension is needed to enable successful implementation.”

Following the concerns around the implementation timeline being raised by the sector, MBIE held several workshops with key sector participants to gain a broader understanding of the issues raised, leading to this current proposal which is now being consulted on.

“We are aware that the sector is under significant pressure, and want to manage the risk that delivering on these changes in the immediate short term will further impact the health of the building industry and those people working in it” says Mr Sneyd.

“We consider this proposed timeframe will allow the sector more time to successfully deliver what are the biggest energy efficiency changes to the Building Code in over a decade, helping to move New Zealand towards its goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2050.”

“Given the importance of MBIE’s climate change commitments, the extension of this timeframe has been made as short as possible to enable successful implementation of the insulation changes.”

“Homes built to the new standards will be warmer, drier, healthier, and cheaper to heat – by up to 40% in colder parts of New Zealand. MBIE needs to achieve dynamic change in the building and construction sector over the coming years and these changes represent not only the first step of that change, but also a meaningful contribution to carbon saving.”

Those who are able to build homes now which perform to the higher standard are encouraged to do so given the benefits that the higher standards deliver.

Consultation on this proposed amendment opens today, and will run for two weeks, until Sunday, 12 June, as is required by the Building Act. A final decision will be announced before 1 July 2022.

For more information on this proposal, including how to make a submission, visit the MBIE website.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Panic In The Pacific Over China


For years, it has been no secret that China wants closer security and trade ties with the small nations of the Pacific region. All part of Beijing’s self-image as a global superpower. To that end this week, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi embarked on an unprecedented 10-day tour of the Pacific, aimed at convincing his Pacific hosts to join a cross-Pacific agreement that would let Beijing provide them with high-level police training and security, shared data co-operation and other joint services ranging from agriculture to tourism...
More>>



 
 

Covid-19: Second Vaccine Booster For The Most Vulnerable
People who are at high-risk of getting very sick from a COVID-19 infection will soon be eligible to receive a second booster, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Crime: Govt Helps Protect Shops From Ram Raids
The Government is providing further support to help Police protect small businesses affected by a spike in ram raids, Minister of Police Poto Williams says... More>>


Government: Investment Boosts Coastal Shipping In Aotearoa
New Zealand is a step closer to a more resilient, competitive, and sustainable coastal shipping sector following the selection of preferred suppliers for new and enhanced coastal shipping services, Transport Minister Michael Wood has announced today... More>>


PM Speech: Harvard University Commencement Speech - Democracy, Disinformation And Kindness
In Te Reo Māori, the language of the indigenous people of New Zealand, I paid tribute to all of the esteemed guests who stand here in this great forest of knowledge. It is a privilege to be here, and I thank you for the honour... More>>

Government: Independent Panel Appointed To Review Electoral Law
Justice Minister Kris Faafoi today announced appointments to the independent panel that will lead a review of New Zealand’s electoral law. “This panel, appointed by an independent panel of experts... More>>


Trade: Prime Minister To Visit United States
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is leading a trade mission to the United States this week as part of the Government’s reconnection strategy to support export growth and the return of tourists post COVID-19... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 