Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

New Report Finds New Zealanders Remain Optimistic About Ageing

Monday, 30 May 2022, 9:55 am
Press Release: Office for Seniors


New Zealanders continue to have a great respect for older people according to a new report released today.
The Office for Seniors has published its second Attitudes towards Ageing report, which surveyed people on how they feel about older people and about ageing.
It found that most respondents (81%) have great respect for older people while 50% of respondents considered older people to be an asset to society. That is in contrast to only 10% who see older people more as a burden.
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a positive impact for some respondents with 23% saying the pandemic had a positive impact on their attitude towards older people, and 16% said the pandemic had a positive impact on their attitude towards getting older.
The report also found that concerns about ageing decrease as we age. Those in younger age groups (18 to 49) worry more about what life will be like when they reach later life than people in older age groups. The main concerns about ageing are becoming physically ill or disabled, and becoming mentally ill or getting dementia.
Overall, respondents are mostly optimistic about the future. When asked, 4 in 10 said their life in 5 years will be better than it is now. Those aged 18 to 34 were more likely to think this way. Only 1 in 10 thought their life in 5 years would be worse than it is now.
Office for Seniors Director, Diane Turner, welcomed the report findings.
“Older New Zealanders play a crucial part in our community and it’s important to recognise the significant contribution they have made and continue to make to New Zealand,” she said.
“It’s fantastic to see that people have an increasing amount of confidence that New Zealand will be well prepared for an ageing population- up to 49% from 38% in 2016.
“This reflects the hard work already being achieved as part of the Better Later Life - He Oranga Kaumātua 2019 to 2034 strategy.”
For more information or to read the full report visit the Office for Seniors website www.officeforseniors.govt.nz<http://www.officeforseniors.govt.nz>

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Office for Seniors on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Panic In The Pacific Over China


For years, it has been no secret that China wants closer security and trade ties with the small nations of the Pacific region. All part of Beijing’s self-image as a global superpower. To that end this week, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi embarked on an unprecedented 10-day tour of the Pacific, aimed at convincing his Pacific hosts to join a cross-Pacific agreement that would let Beijing provide them with high-level police training and security, shared data co-operation and other joint services ranging from agriculture to tourism...
More>>



 
 

Covid-19: Second Vaccine Booster For The Most Vulnerable
People who are at high-risk of getting very sick from a COVID-19 infection will soon be eligible to receive a second booster, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Crime: Govt Helps Protect Shops From Ram Raids
The Government is providing further support to help Police protect small businesses affected by a spike in ram raids, Minister of Police Poto Williams says... More>>


Government: Investment Boosts Coastal Shipping In Aotearoa
New Zealand is a step closer to a more resilient, competitive, and sustainable coastal shipping sector following the selection of preferred suppliers for new and enhanced coastal shipping services, Transport Minister Michael Wood has announced today... More>>


PM Speech: Harvard University Commencement Speech - Democracy, Disinformation And Kindness
In Te Reo Māori, the language of the indigenous people of New Zealand, I paid tribute to all of the esteemed guests who stand here in this great forest of knowledge. It is a privilege to be here, and I thank you for the honour... More>>

Government: Independent Panel Appointed To Review Electoral Law
Justice Minister Kris Faafoi today announced appointments to the independent panel that will lead a review of New Zealand’s electoral law. “This panel, appointed by an independent panel of experts... More>>


Trade: Prime Minister To Visit United States
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is leading a trade mission to the United States this week as part of the Government’s reconnection strategy to support export growth and the return of tourists post COVID-19... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 