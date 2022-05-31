Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Taxpayers’ Union Launches Nationwide "Stop Three Waters" Roadshow

Tuesday, 31 May 2022, 12:08 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand's largest centre-right grassroots movement is hitting the road for a five-week, nationwide roadshow to hear and highlight the concerns of ratepayers and elected councillors threatened by the Government’s Three Waters regime – and is calling on the Select Committee in charge of the legislation to do the same.

The itinerary will see New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union team members visiting 39 local centres in a ‘Stop Three Waters’-branded campervan. The team will meet community leaders, Mayors, Councillors, and candidates for October’s local body elections, and ask them to sign a “Community Leaders’ Appeal” calling on the Prime Minister to halt the controversial reforms.

Ratepayers at every stop are invited to meet the Taxpayers’ Union and hear the commitments of local candidates to Stop Three Waters. The itinerary can be viewed at www.ThreeWatersRoadshow.nz

Long-time campervan enthusiast and Union spokesman Jordan Williams says, “Three Waters is a uniquely local issue. Ratepayers in every community have paid for water assets that are proposed to be being taken by Wellington with the removal of local control. We will be visiting these assets and meeting with affected ratepayers face-to-face. We say the Select Committee that will be considering the Three Waters proposals should do the same thing and get on the road to listen to local communities.”

There is recent precedent for a Select Committee roadshow. The End of Life Choice Bill’s select committee process lasted 15 months, with consultation extended in light of the large number of submissions. The Select Committee in charge toured 14 centres to hear 1,350 submissions in person.

The Union will be encouraging ratepayers, councillors, and local candidates at every stop on the roadshow to request an oral submission on the legislation: in person and in their local centre.

