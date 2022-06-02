Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Police acknowledge IPCA findings

Thursday, 2 June 2022, 10:43 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police acknowledge the findings of the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA), in relation to the arrest of a youth in Porirua in October 2020.The arrest took place on 4 October 2020, after an officer found the youth to be in breach of his bail conditions.

“Police conducted an internal review of the officer’s actions that night and determined the arrest was lawful, and the use of force was justified and proportionate,” says Superintendent Corrie Parnell, Wellington District Commander.

“The internal review concluded that the officer had reasonable grounds to believe it was necessary to arrest the youth involved in this incident – not only for the breach of bail, but because the youth was involved with a gang, was on bail for serious charges and was breaching an important bail condition, had already provided false details, and was running from police.”

“The internal review also concluded that the use of the police dog was necessary to prevent the youth escaping arrest.”

Police agree with the IPCA’s finding that the officer spoke in an unprofessional manner to the youth involved in this incident and a witness.

“The officer’s language and attitude during this incident fell well short of NZ Police values and what we expect of our people,” says Superintendent Parnell.

“This has been addressed by way of an employment investigation and sanction.”

