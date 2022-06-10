Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Self-identification Process To Recognise Gender On Birth Certificates And Registering Gender For People Born Overseas

Friday, 10 June 2022, 10:08 am
Press Release: Department Of Internal Affairs

Following the Government’s decision last year to make it easier for New Zealanders to change the sex or gender on their birth certificates, the public can now have their say on key elements of the self-identification process, and on the issue of registering gender for people born overseas.

These are two separate matters the Department of Internal Affairs Te Tari Taiwhenua is inviting feedback on.

Suzanne Doig, General Manager Policy Group, says: “This consultation is an opportunity for people to contribute to shaping the design and development of gender registration processes.”

A self-identification process for transgender, non-binary, takatāpui and intersex people to amend the sex on their New Zealand birth certificate was enacted in December 2021.

“The self-identification process will be available from mid-2023 and will replace the Family Court process for amending sex on birth certificates. Your submission will help to ensure the process is inclusive, accessible and easy-to-use.”

The self-identification process to amend New Zealand birth certificates will not be available to people born overseas.

“Te Tari Taiwhenua is working towards identifying an alternative process for people born overseas to register their gender. Before we develop solutions, we want to hear why a gender registration process is important, and how people born overseas would use evidence of a registered gender.”

Consultation will run for six weeks until 25 July 2022. A public discussion document ‘The self-identification regulations and registering gender for people born overseas’ is available on Te Tari Taiwhenua’s website at: bdmreview - recognising gender on birth certificates - dia.govt.nz.

Te Tari Taiwhenua will host a series of online meetings with the intended users of the self-identification process, and with overseas born people who would use a gender registration process.

“We want to hear from transgender, non-binary, takatāpui and intersex New Zealanders. We would particularly like to hear from Māori, Pacific peoples and ethnically diverse communities, including those who weren’t born in New Zealand, as well as young people.”

Information on how to submit can be found here: bdmreview - recognising gender on birth certificates - dia.govt.nz.

