Wayne Brown To Hipkins: Clear Your Diary And Meet With Auckland Communities
Monday, 13 June 2022, 3:27 pm
Press Release: Wayne Brown
Auckland mayoral candidate Wayne Brown has welcomed the
appointment of new Police Minister Chris Hipkins and says
his first must be meeting with the Auckland communities
affected by gang shootings.
“Forget the briefings
from Wellington officials, clear your diary and get up here
to talk to the people being affected by out of control gang
violence,” Mr Brown said.
“The previous Minister
only turned up in the city to announce pathetic, hurried
band-aid policies devised on a Wellington whiteboard,” he
said. “Chris Hipkins needs to come and meet with local
community leaders in the areas where shootings are
happening.”
“He should also take a drive down
Queen Street and see the damage to Smith and Caughey's, to
get a gauge on how well the government’s ram raid package
is working. The people of Auckland deserve to feel safe and
they deserve better than being an afterthought for
Wellington
politicians.”
