Wayne Brown To Hipkins: Clear Your Diary And Meet With Auckland Communities

Monday, 13 June 2022, 3:27 pm
Press Release: Wayne Brown

Auckland mayoral candidate Wayne Brown has welcomed the appointment of new Police Minister Chris Hipkins and says his first must be meeting with the Auckland communities affected by gang shootings.

“Forget the briefings from Wellington officials, clear your diary and get up here to talk to the people being affected by out of control gang violence,” Mr Brown said.

“The previous Minister only turned up in the city to announce pathetic, hurried band-aid policies devised on a Wellington whiteboard,” he said. “Chris Hipkins needs to come and meet with local community leaders in the areas where shootings are happening.”

“He should also take a drive down Queen Street and see the damage to Smith and Caughey's, to get a gauge on how well the government’s ram raid package is working. The people of Auckland deserve to feel safe and they deserve better than being an afterthought for Wellington politicians.”
 

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


