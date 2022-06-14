Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Ngāi Tahu To Exit Te Pūtahitanga O Te Waipounamu Partnership

Tuesday, 14 June 2022, 10:09 am
Press Release: Joint Press Release

Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu and Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu jointly announce that Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu is formally exiting the partnership of nine iwi, so that it can exercise its kaitiaki responsibilities and rangatiratanga for Ngāi Tahu whānui.

“This move in a new direction for Ngāi Tahu is something that Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu has put a great deal of careful thought into,” says Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu Kaiwhakahaere, Lisa Tumahai.

“Ngāi Tahu remain committed to and support the Whānau Ora guiding principles and overarching objectives. However, Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu now has the capability and kaitiaki responsibilities to step forward and work in partnership with the Crown to achieve equitable wellbeing outcomes for whānau,” says Mrs Tumahai.

Te Taumata co-chairs Gena Moses-Te Kani (Ngāti Kuia) and Dr Taku Parai (Ngāti Toa Rangatira) say that they have enjoyed eight years of partnership with Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu and look forward to working together in other ways for the continued support of whānau.

“The creation of Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu was truly groundbreaking, bringing together nine iwi in the spirit of partnership and kotahitanga to deliver Whānau Ora across the South Island,” says Ms Moses-Te Kani.

“It is a model based on innovation, creativity and a strengths-based approach and we are deeply proud of the success we achieved, and grateful to Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu for their many contributions.”

Ngāi Tahu is taking an iwi-led approach that gives true effect to tino rangatiratanga to achieve better wellbeing outcomes for Ngāi Tahu whānau within the takiwā.

“We are taking responsibility for the wellbeing of our own whānau and hapū by continuing our focus on self-determination which has anchored Ngāi Tahu for generations. Our iwi has a long history of leadership in the whānau wellbeing space and has been actively working to address social and economic inequities for whānau since our Treaty Settlement more than 20 years ago – over $650million for whānau and communities,” says Mrs Tumahai. “We are committed in continuing to establish a true and authentic Te Tiriti partnership with the Crown.”

Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu joined with the eight iwi of Te Tauihu to form Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu in 2014 to advance Whānau Ora in the South Island.

“We acknowledge the work of Te Pūtahitanga in supporting our whānau. We strongly believe that now is the right time for us to directly fulfil the goals and aspirations of Ngāi Tahu whānau,” says Mrs Tumahai.

Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu will continue in its role as the Whānau Ora commissioning agency for the South Island.

“It is our continued privilege to work with all whānau across Te Waipounamu – including Ngāi Tahu whānau – to achieve their aspirations. This includes maintaining our strong relationships with all 18 papatipu rūnanga and the many Ngāi Tahu entities we support,” says Ms Moses-Te Kani.

“We absolutely respect and acknowledge the pursuit of mana motuhake that has led Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu to their decision,” says Dr Parai. “We still share the same goals when it comes to creating better outcomes for whānau Māori, and wish them the very best as they follow their own strategic direction.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Joint Press Release on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Flaws In National’s Pet Solution To Gangs And Poverty


In the 50 years since Norm Kirk first promised to take the bikes off the bikies, our politicians have tried again and again to win votes by promising to crack down on gangs. Canterbury University academic Jarrod Gilbert (an expert on New Zealand’s gang culture) recently gave chapter and verse on the decades of political posturing about gangs – led by the likes of Mike Moore and others - and the paltry outcomes, which have consistently been ineffectual. In today’s political climate, Gilbert’s research into the 1990s political panic about gangs still remains highly relevant...
More>>



 
 


Speaker: Statement From Trevor Mallard
“On Friday I advised the Governor General of my intention to resign from the position of Speaker of the House of Representatives in August,” Trevor Mallard said. “I have had the honour of being unanimously elected three times... More>>

ALSO:



National: Proposes New Powers To Tackle Gangs
A National Government would ban gang patches in public places and give Police new powers to tackle gangs, Opposition Leader Christopher Luxon said today... More>>


Health: Government Takes Bowel Cancer Programme Nationwide
The Government’s lifesaving bowel-screening programme is now available across the whole country, Health Minister Andrew Little said today... More>>



Minister Of Defence: Addresses Premier Defence Summit On Climate Security
Defence Minister Peeni Henare joined a panel of Defence Ministers to discuss climate security at the 19th Annual Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore today... More>>


Government: Māori Electoral Option Bill Removes Barriers To Voting For Māori
Justice Minister Kris Faafoi has announced that the Māori Electoral Option will be changed to allow Māori voters to switch electoral rolls at any time. The bill is expected to be introduced to the House in the coming weeks... More>>


Electoral Commission: Voting Starts In The Tauranga By-election
Voting gets underway tomorrow in the Tauranga by-election to choose a new local member of Parliament. ‘If you’re enrolled in the Tauranga electorate, you can vote at an advance voting place from Saturday 4 June... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 