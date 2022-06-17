Experimental Economist On Covid-19 Responses And Pandemic Policy Making
University of Auckland Professor Ananish Chaudhuri on Covid-19 policy decisions, their implications, lockdowns and cognitive biases in pandemic decision-making.
Professor Ananish Chaudhuri
says that a single-minded focus on the pandemic may have
prevented deaths due to Covid-19 but at the cost of much
higher deaths from other causes.
The
researcher, who recently published a book on the subject
titled Nudged into Lockdown? Behavioural Economics,
Uncertainty and Covid-19, provides a critical
perspective on the role of cognitive biases in
decision-making during the Covid-19 pandemic drawing on
research in economics, psychology, political science,
neuroscience and evolutionary
theory.
Chaudhuri examines the impacts of
lockdowns on economies and the public and says the aggregate
costs of lockdowns far exceeded any benefits, both in
Aotearoa New Zealand and other countries around the
world.
“Worldwide, there was tremendous emphasis on calling upon epidemiological expertise without an adequate appreciation that Covid-19 was not merely an epidemiological crisis; it was an economic, social and moral crisis that required multi-disciplinary expertise to assess and address different facets of the pandemic,” he says.