Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Support Workers Deserve Better Pay

Wednesday, 22 June 2022, 6:26 pm
Press Release: Green Party

Care and support workers deserve much better than the pay rates Labour is pushing through Parliament today.

“Care and support workers are essential to the long-term wellbeing of our families, our communities and our country as a whole – and they deserve better.

“We should not be in a situation where the Government is rushing through legislation at the last minute, silencing caregiver and community voices, just to increase pay by a paltry 65 cents to 79 cents an hour.

“Unions have said that if the same wage rate calculations were used today as were used in the historic Kristine Bartlett 2017 settlement, wages would be around $7 higher per hour – not less than $1.

“This looks like exploitation. The Green Party will not vote for the exploitation of essential workers.

“The proposal does not even meet the increased cost of living, and we will continue to see wāhine Māori and Pasifika women disproportionately impacted by low wages in this sector.

“We’re also concerned that the Minister is presenting this as a 4.6% pay raise, when the so-called ‘out of cycle’ pay increase 2021 was an existing entitlement under the legislation. This is blatantly misleading.

“With inflation impacting the lowest paid the most, this will leave thousands of care and support workers struggling to provide for themselves and their whānau.

“The Green Party is committed to achieving genuine pay equity for support workers as soon as possible.

“This includes preserving the value of the 2017 settlement until a pay equity process can be completed – at a bare minimum.

“We will be pushing for much more substantial increases as the Bill progresses today, and in the future,” says Jan Logie.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Fate Of Julian Assange


Has swapping Scott Morrison for Anthony Albanese made any discernible difference to Australia’s relations with the US, China, the Pacific and New Zealand? Not so far. For example: Albanese has asked for more time to “consider” his response to New Zealand’s long running complaints about the so called “501” deportations back to this country. Really? He needs more time to figure out a response? OK, but the clock is ticking.
The Julian Assange situation is a lot more urgent. Assange’s deportation to the United States has now been okayed by the British courts and also - crucially – by its government. At any moment, Assange could be on a plane and headed for a US prison. He is facing the prospect of 175 years in jail...
More>>



 
 


Chris Hipkins: Statement On Charlotte Bellis
On 31 January I released a statement regarding Charlotte Bellis and her MIQ application. I stated that emergency allocation criteria includes a requirement to travel to New Zealand within the next 14 days... More>>



Government: Prime Minister To Travel To Europe And Australia
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will leave this weekend to travel to Europe and Australia for a range of trade, tourism and foreign policy events... More>>

ALSO:


International Business Forum: WTO Back In Business
The NZIBF welcomes the outcome of the WTO 12th Ministerial Council meeting in Geneva and congratulates Trade Minister O’Connor and officials... More>>


Police: Parliament Occupation Investigators Seek Public Assistance
Police investigating criminal activity on the final day of the occupation at Parliament grounds earlier this year are appealing for the public’s help to identify 15 people... More>>

World Vision: New Zealand Urged To Meet Quota As New Report Finds Hunger, Violence, And Death Rates Increase For Refugees
World Vision is calling for New Zealand to work harder to meet its refugee quota in the wake of a new report which shows that life has deteriorated significantly in the past two years for refugees in 11 hard-hit countries... More>>


Economy: Global Challenges Reflected In March Quarter GDP
The volatile global situation has been reflected in today’s quarterly GDP figures, although strong annual growth shows New Zealand is still well positioned to deal with the challenging global environment, Grant Robertson said... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 