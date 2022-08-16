Population Growth Lowest Since 1986
Tuesday, 16 August 2022, 11:09 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
New Zealand's resident population provisionally grew by
12,700 or 0.2 percent over the year, to reach 5.12 million
at 30 June 2022, Stats NZ said today.
This is the
lowest annual growth rate since June 1986 when the
population barely changed (0.0 percent).
New
Zealand’s population change is a combination of natural
increase (births minus deaths) and net migration (migrant
arrivals minus migrant departures).
“The net
migration loss combined with a lower natural increase has
resulted in this low level of population growth,”
population estimates and projections acting manager Rebekah
Hennessey said.
