Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Back Strongest Global Ocean Treaty: Greenpeace Urges NZ Government

Tuesday, 16 August 2022, 12:11 pm
Press Release: Greenpeace

Greenpeace Aotearoa is urging the New Zealand government to back the strongest possible Global Oceans Treaty as the latest round of negotiations for the long-awaited treaty kick off in New York.

UN member states are meeting this week to hammer out the details of the historic treaty which will govern the high seas. If done right, the treaty would provide the legal framework to create ocean sanctuaries in international waters, protecting swathes of the world’s oceans from destructive human practices including bottom trawling and seabed mining.

"This is an exciting and crucial moment in the history of ocean protection", says Greenpeace Aotearoa campaigner Ellie Hooper.

"The future of the world’s oceans are being decided right now in New York and it is essential that New Zealand lands on the right side of history. We need our government to be bold and ambitious, backing a treaty that provides the strongest possible protection for our blue planet.

"If done right, a strong treaty could provide the framework for protecting 30% of global oceans by 2030. Scientists tell us this is the absolute minimum needed for the ocean to recover.

"We're calling on the New Zealand government to back the right team to manage these global ocean sanctuaries - people with experience in ocean conservation - not fisheries management who have a dicey track record when it comes to ocean preservation."

Governments have been discussing a Global Ocean Treaty for almost two decades and Hooper says now is the time for action.

"We can’t delay this any longer, the ocean depends on our action. Over 65,000 New Zealanders have signed a petition calling for a strong treaty, joining 5 million voices across the globe asking for the same thing. Let’s end ocean neglect and get this treaty done right to protect the ocean that connects and nourishes us."

The talks, also known as Intergovernmental Conference 5 (IGC5), are the fifth and final round of negotiations to finalise a treaty. They began on Monday and will finish in New York on August 26.

To mark the start of the negotiations, Greenpeace US lit up the historic Brooklyn Bridge with a projection showing the beauty and fragility of the ocean and calling on government leaders to back a strong treaty.

© Scoop Media

Greenpeace

Greenpeace

Greenpeace exists because this fragile earth deserves a voice.

Greenpeace is an independent global campaigning organisation that acts to change attitudes and behaviour, to protect and conserve the environment and to promote peace.

Contact Greenpeace

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Big Spenders Are Not Our Tourism Salvation


Covid and climate change have been changing the face of tourism. That’s why it seemed oddly premature last week for Tourism Minister Stuart to announce that New Zealand isn’t interested in mass tourism any more, or in attracting the sort of budget visitors who “travel around our country on $10 a day eating two-minute noodles.” Instead, New Zealand aims to focus its marketing efforts on attracting wealthy, big spending tourists. “In terms of targeting our marketing spin,” Nash said, “it is unashamedly going to be at … High-quality tourists.” Really? The comments have raised a few eyebrows overseas, and a few hackles here at home. Nash’s comments have also been something of a gift to an Opposition adept at portraying the Ardern government as a bunch of liberal elitists out of touch with ordinary people...
More>>




 
 


Finance: Government To Take Control Of Kiwibank
The Government has acquired 100% of Kiwibank’s parent company, Kiwi Group Holdings (KGH), ensuring the bank remains fully Kiwi-owned, Finance Minister, Grant Robertson said today... More>>


National: The Heat Is On Tinetti As Strike Action Begins
The heat is on Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti to front up and speak to firefighters as they prepare to take strike action today, National’s Fire and Emergency spokesperson Todd Muller says... More>>


National: Surgical Wait List Hits New Record
A new record has been set for New Zealanders waiting more than four months for surgery, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says... More>>


Government: Protests On Parliament Grounds
Protests are vital for democracy, and as such are welcome on Parliament Grounds, says the Speaker of the House Rt Hon Trevor Mallard. “While Parliament grounds remain open to the public, there are some restrictions placed on their use for the safety... More>>

Serious Fraud Office: Leave Sought To Appeal NZ First Foundation Decision
Leave has been sought to appeal the decision in the Serious Fraud Office’s NZ First Foundation prosecution... More>>

Government: Wage Growth Best On Record
Workers’ have experienced their biggest pay hike on record, outstripping inflation. Stats NZ figures show median weekly earnings from wages and salaries jumped by 8.8 percent in the June year... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 