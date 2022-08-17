Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Stephen Town Finds The Time To Resign - But Where Is The Explanation?

Wednesday, 17 August 2022, 2:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

Having found time in his busy schedule, missing civil servant Stephen Town has hung up his boots and resigned from his $13,000-a-week garden leave ‘job’ - which is cushy even for Wellington.

“We are delighted that our efforts to find Stephen Town have proved fruitful, but there is one glaring thing missing: an explanation from the Te Pūkenga Board, or Minister Chris Hipkins, as to what was going on," Taxpayers' Union Executive Director Jordan Williams says.

“There are rumours that Mr Town was paid out an additional six figure amount, apparently in exchange for ‘confidentiality’. If true, that is a middle finger to openness and transparency taxpayers are entitled to expect from someone paid ten times the average wage to take ‘special leave’.”

“If it is true that Chris Hipkins is hanging up on journalists who ask questions about this matter, then more questions ought to be asked, and as always the humble Taxpayers’ Union will be asking them.”

