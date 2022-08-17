Stephen Town Finds The Time To Resign - But Where Is The Explanation?
Wednesday, 17 August 2022, 2:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
Having found time in his busy schedule, missing civil
servant Stephen Town has hung up his boots and resigned from
his $13,000-a-week garden leave ‘job’ - which is cushy
even for Wellington.
“We are delighted that our
efforts to find Stephen Town have proved fruitful, but there
is one glaring thing missing: an explanation from the Te
Pūkenga Board, or Minister Chris Hipkins, as to what was
going on," Taxpayers' Union Executive Director Jordan
Williams says.
“There are rumours that Mr Town was
paid out an additional six figure amount, apparently in
exchange for ‘confidentiality’. If true, that is a
middle finger to openness and transparency taxpayers are
entitled to expect from someone paid ten times the average
wage to take ‘special leave’.”
“If it is true
that Chris Hipkins is hanging up on journalists who ask
questions about this matter, then more questions ought to be
asked, and as always the humble Taxpayers’ Union will be
asking
them.”
