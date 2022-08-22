Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Petition Launched For Ardern To Share Content Of OIA Workshop And Clear Names Of Those Involved

Monday, 22 August 2022, 2:56 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is calling on Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to make public the presentation slides, documentation, and accounts of the content of the OIA workshop in which Dr Gaurav Sharma claims coaching on how to avoid the Official Information Act allegedly took place.

“Labour MP Dr Gaurav Sharma has made some alarming allegations of a culture within the Labour Party of dodging Official Information Act obligations and the spirit of transparency of Government,” Taxpayers’ Union Executive Director Jordan Williams says.

“It is important that the Prime Minister clears things up either way. Having this hanging over the heads of respected and senior servants and a corporate lobbyist firm is unacceptable.”

“Dr Sharma alleges that Labour Party junior MPs were coached as to how they can avoid leaving a paper trail that could be made public through the OIA process. If this is true it is a massive blow to the trust New Zealanders should be able to have in their Government.”

“Releasing this information will allow the people named by Dr Sharma as facilitating the session to clear their names or it will allow New Zealanders to see the lack of regard the Labour Party have for the law and principles of democracy."

“If officials or contractors have really instructed Labour MPs on how to dodge transparency laws safeguarding New Zealand from corruption and abuses of power, it is untenable for them to keep their jobs. If the allegations are false, having that cloud of suspicion around innocent employees stinks.”

“Concerned New Zealanders can sign our petition at https://www.taxpayers.org.nz/share_the_slides
 

© Scoop Media

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste

The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz

Contact New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Big Spenders Are Not Our Tourism Salvation


Covid and climate change have been changing the face of tourism. That’s why it seemed oddly premature last week for Tourism Minister Stuart to announce that New Zealand isn’t interested in mass tourism any more, or in attracting the sort of budget visitors who “travel around our country on $10 a day eating two-minute noodles.” Instead, New Zealand aims to focus its marketing efforts on attracting wealthy, big spending tourists. “In terms of targeting our marketing spin,” Nash said, “it is unashamedly going to be at … High-quality tourists.” Really? The comments have raised a few eyebrows overseas, and a few hackles here at home. Nash’s comments have also been something of a gift to an Opposition adept at portraying the Ardern government as a bunch of liberal elitists out of touch with ordinary people...
More>>




 
 


Finance: Government To Take Control Of Kiwibank
The Government has acquired 100% of Kiwibank’s parent company, Kiwi Group Holdings (KGH), ensuring the bank remains fully Kiwi-owned, Finance Minister, Grant Robertson said today... More>>


National: The Heat Is On Tinetti As Strike Action Begins
The heat is on Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti to front up and speak to firefighters as they prepare to take strike action today, National’s Fire and Emergency spokesperson Todd Muller says... More>>


National: Surgical Wait List Hits New Record
A new record has been set for New Zealanders waiting more than four months for surgery, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says... More>>


Government: Protests On Parliament Grounds
Protests are vital for democracy, and as such are welcome on Parliament Grounds, says the Speaker of the House Rt Hon Trevor Mallard. “While Parliament grounds remain open to the public, there are some restrictions placed on their use for the safety... More>>

Serious Fraud Office: Leave Sought To Appeal NZ First Foundation Decision
Leave has been sought to appeal the decision in the Serious Fraud Office’s NZ First Foundation prosecution... More>>

Government: Wage Growth Best On Record
Workers’ have experienced their biggest pay hike on record, outstripping inflation. Stats NZ figures show median weekly earnings from wages and salaries jumped by 8.8 percent in the June year... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 