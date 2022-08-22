Petition Launched For Ardern To Share Content Of OIA Workshop And Clear Names Of Those Involved

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is calling on Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to make public the presentation slides, documentation, and accounts of the content of the OIA workshop in which Dr Gaurav Sharma claims coaching on how to avoid the Official Information Act allegedly took place.

“Labour MP Dr Gaurav Sharma has made some alarming allegations of a culture within the Labour Party of dodging Official Information Act obligations and the spirit of transparency of Government,” Taxpayers’ Union Executive Director Jordan Williams says.

“It is important that the Prime Minister clears things up either way. Having this hanging over the heads of respected and senior servants and a corporate lobbyist firm is unacceptable.”

“Dr Sharma alleges that Labour Party junior MPs were coached as to how they can avoid leaving a paper trail that could be made public through the OIA process. If this is true it is a massive blow to the trust New Zealanders should be able to have in their Government.”

“Releasing this information will allow the people named by Dr Sharma as facilitating the session to clear their names or it will allow New Zealanders to see the lack of regard the Labour Party have for the law and principles of democracy."

“If officials or contractors have really instructed Labour MPs on how to dodge transparency laws safeguarding New Zealand from corruption and abuses of power, it is untenable for them to keep their jobs. If the allegations are false, having that cloud of suspicion around innocent employees stinks.”

“Concerned New Zealanders can sign our petition at https://www.taxpayers.org.nz/share_the_slides”



