Mana Whenua Urge Protestors To Respect Tikanga
Monday, 22 August 2022, 4:00 pm
Press Release: Runanganui o Taranaki Whanui
As Wellington braces for the arrival of
protestors tomorrow, mana whenua are urging the visitors to
respect tikanga and maintain a peaceful
presence.
Taranaki Whānui Chair Kara
Puketapu-Dentice says no one wants a repeat of last
February’s occupation that ended in violence.
“At
the last protest, we laid down Te Kahu o Te Raukura – a
cloak of aroha and peace over the Parliament grounds and our
ancestral whenua, to bring calm to the
situation.
“Te Raukura contains the three feathers
representing honour, peace, and goodwill – the same symbol
used at Parihaka.”
The importance of tikanga was
highlighted by Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII
during his Koroneihana celebrations in Ngāruawāhia
yesterday.
“The King said tikanga is paramount in Te
Ao Māori and dictates how we interact, with who and when.
It’s about doing what’s right for the collective, not
just the individual.”
Mr Puketapu-Dentice says the
tribe stands alongside residents, local businesses,
politicians and police in calling for peace and minimal
disruption to the city.
“As others have said,
we’re not against protesting, but Wellingtonians have a
right to get on with their lives without interference and
violence.”
