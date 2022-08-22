Mana Whenua Urge Protestors To Respect Tikanga

As Wellington braces for the arrival of protestors tomorrow, mana whenua are urging the visitors to respect tikanga and maintain a peaceful presence.

Taranaki Whānui Chair Kara Puketapu-Dentice says no one wants a repeat of last February’s occupation that ended in violence.

“At the last protest, we laid down Te Kahu o Te Raukura – a cloak of aroha and peace over the Parliament grounds and our ancestral whenua, to bring calm to the situation.

“Te Raukura contains the three feathers representing honour, peace, and goodwill – the same symbol used at Parihaka.”

The importance of tikanga was highlighted by Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII during his Koroneihana celebrations in Ngāruawāhia yesterday.

“The King said tikanga is paramount in Te Ao Māori and dictates how we interact, with who and when. It’s about doing what’s right for the collective, not just the individual.”

Mr Puketapu-Dentice says the tribe stands alongside residents, local businesses, politicians and police in calling for peace and minimal disruption to the city.

“As others have said, we’re not against protesting, but Wellingtonians have a right to get on with their lives without interference and violence.”

© Scoop Media

