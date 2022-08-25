Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

New Heritage Homes Aren’t Even Heritage

Thursday, 25 August 2022, 10:45 am
Press Release: Voluntary Heritage Group

The Hutt Voluntary Heritage Group says the ten proposed heritage areas, which will restrict development as part of the Council’s implementation of intensification laws, include a significant number of houses without heritage value.

Voluntary Heritage Group spokesperson Phil Barry says covering whole streets in a heritage blanket is a recipe for urban disaster.

“There’s drastic variation in the quality and type of homes included in the new heritage areas. Many don’t look like heritage at all. Others are unlikely to meet healthy homes standards.

“Homeowners on these streets have had decades to change their homes. Some have kept the original houses in immaculate condition. Other houses have fallen into disrepair, while some properties have demolished the original house and are completely new builds.”

Barry says some of the areas not only have little visible heritage value but seem perfect candidates for intensification.

“Places like the Petone Flats and Hardham Crescent, sites begging for a revamp, will be frozen as ‘heritage areas,’ permanently stamping dilapidation onto the riverside.

“The council needs to justify to homeowners why eyesore flats are saved from intensification under a heritage guise while residential properties are forced into an upwards-building rat race,” says Barry.

Hutt residents have grown increasingly concerned since the Council announced its new plan change, with the Voluntary Heritage Group having its membership numbers double in the last week.

Barry says members reflect the variation in properties covered by the new rules.

“We’ve had people who own a house outside the heritage areas say they’re concerned about their gardened suburbs becoming a long line of towering apartments as neighbours cash in.

“Others own a heritage house and know the costly and arduous task of gaining council consent for every small change. This will only get worse as the Council struggles to deal with a huge volume of resource consent applications from the 700% increase in heritage properties.

“Some members love their house for its heritage values, but don’t want to be locked into rules which take away their full rights over their property. Other people in the area are confused at being scheduled for heritage, since they have now built a modern house on their property, or their house has been so modified over the decades that it bears little or no resemblance to its original state.”

People’s concerns differ, but what they want from Council doesn’t.

“People want a choice. Home-owners should be able to choose whether they want their house to be heritage designated or not.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Voluntary Heritage Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



The Scoop Editor: On Scoop.co.nz Joining Google News Showcase


Over the past 23 years Scoop NZ has built an independent online news platform serving a readership interested in stuff that matters. Important political, sectoral and local content rather than clickbait. News you can use...
More>>


Gordon Campbell: On Saying Goodbye To Dr Sharma, And The Monarchy


Dr. Guarav Sharma is now an independent MP. We probably won’t have to wait much longer before we hear he’d be willing to work with a centre-right government in future, should the good people of Hamilton West re-elect him next year. His constituents deserve a lot better. Despite several invitations to share the evidence (a) of bullying and (b) how many of his staff have quit, Sharma has repeatedly failed to front up...
More>>




 
 


Government: $1 Billion In Research And Development Supported Through Tax Incentive
The Government is helping business to succeed with the Research and Development Tax Incentive supporting an excess of $1 billion in research and development activity in New Zealand... More>>


Government: New Zealand Bill Of Rights (Declarations Of Inconsistency) Amendment Bill Passes Third Reading
Legislation which strengthens New Zealanders’ basic human rights has passed its third reading in Parliament today... More>>


Government: Mallard Appointed Ambassador To Ireland
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta today announced the appointment of outgoing Speaker of Parliament Trevor Mallard as the next Ambassador to Ireland... More>>



Te Pati Maori: Welcome New Māori Speaker Of Parliament
Te Pāti Māori co-leaders Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Rawiri Waititi warmly welcome Adrian Rurawhe to his new role as Speaker of the House on this historic day... More>>

Consumer NZ: Welcomes Push To Ensure Duopoly Opens Up Wholesale Access To Groceries
Consumer NZ welcomes today’s announcement on supermarket wholesale access from Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark... More>>


Government: Protests On Parliament Grounds
Protests are vital for democracy, and as such are welcome on Parliament Grounds, says the Speaker of the House Rt Hon Trevor Mallard. “While Parliament grounds remain open to the public, there are some restrictions placed on their use for the safety... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 