Transparency Already On Life Support At Health NZ

Monday, 29 August 2022, 11:55 am
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union

The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union says it is crucial that steps are taken to ensure that the mammoth entity funded by New Zealanders' taxes is transparent and accountable from the get-go.

"New Zealand has been sold the idea that Health NZ is an improvement on our previous health system. Why then are we regressing in terms of public access to information and proceedings? District Health Board meetings were open to the public and papers were readily available. There is no reason this shouldn't continue," Taxpayers' Union Executive Director Jordan Williams says.

"It is alarming to hear the dismissive comments of Health NZ Board Chair Rob Campbell in which he refers to the notion of making his organisation's meetings public as 'occupational therapy for journalists'. Kiwis should expect more from the person chairing our new health system. Transparency and accountability measures aren't for journalists, they exist to ensure that all New Zealanders can trust the integrity of our public service."

"As Mr Campbell said, the health restructure is the "biggest corporate reorganisation New Zealand has ever seen" and as such it should be a priority to ensure the utmost level of transparency and accountability. This is a core part of our public service and a huge investment of Kiwi taxes."

"He should apologise and open meetings to public scrutiny."

Gordon Campbell: On Our Paranoid Policies On Immigration


If only we could take one tenth of the energy we currently expend on worrying about what Ian Foster’s coaching policies are doing to the All Blacks, and feed it into the national grid. We’d be far better off putting some of that energy into worrying about the harms that our current immigration settings are doing to the nation. Forget the World Cup. There’s a far more important global competition going on to attract skilled labour – from nursing staff to the cutting edge workers in Artificial Intelligence – and New Zealand is losing this contest, hand over fist. People who want to come here, and/or want to stay here, are being driven away by the short-sighted chaotic and inhumane approach we take to the granting of permanent residency...
More>>




 
 

