Employment Indicators: August 2022
Wednesday, 28 September 2022, 10:47 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
Employment indicators provide an early indication of
changes in the labour market.
Key
facts
Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs
for the August 2022 month (compared with the July 2022
month) were:
- all industries – up 0.4 percent
(10,312 jobs) to 2.32 million filled jobs
- primary
industries – down 1.1 percent (1,145
jobs)
- goods-producing industries – up 0.7 percent
(3,094 jobs)
- service industries – up 0.5 percent
(8,265 jobs).
Visit our website to read this
information release and to download CSV
files:
