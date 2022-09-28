OIA Review More Tabby Cat Than Tiger

While the New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union commends the Office of the Ombudsman for conducting a review of the Official Information Act in practice, the Union is disappointed to find that it is largely conciliatory and uncritical.

“Despite acknowledging the frustrations and complaints from journalists and private citizens in regards to the handling of OIA requests, a precursory reading of Ready or Not Thematic report of the Chief Ombudsman September 2022 finds the document to be pretty toothless,” Taxpayers’ Union Executive Director Jordan Williams says.

The Ombudsman refers to:

“the harmful perception that has developed around the OIA being used as a tool to obfuscate and undermine transparency.”

“It is fair to point to Covid-19 as a time of unprecedented interest in Government decisions, but the perceptions of obfuscation cannot be simply put down to this. The perceptions did not spring out of the ground and public service agencies need to reflect on why it is that journalists and the public are regarding them with increased suspicion.”

“The Ombudsman is right to point out that any ‘heads up’ that agencies give ministers to ensure ‘no surprises’ should not delay the progress of the OIA response. It is alarming to see that agencies were giving ministers up to five days head start on information releases.”

“It is important that agencies take on board advice from the Ombudsman with particular regard to comments about the need for CEs to demonstrate strong leadership in order to promote an open and pro-OIA culture.”

© Scoop Media