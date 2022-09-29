Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Greenwashed Dairy Cows On Parliament Lawn Highlight Government Inaction On Climate

Thursday, 29 September 2022, 10:52 am
Press Release: Greenpeace

29 Sept: Greenpeace Aotearoa has brought a mock dairy herd to Parliament’s lawn to highlight the government’s use of greenwashing instead of real action on New Zealand’s biggest climate polluter: intensive dairy.

Actors representing Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Climate Change Minister James Shaw used paint brushes to greenwash dairy cows and a synthetic nitrogen fertiliser factory amid loud mooing.

Greenpeace Aotearoa’s lead climate campaigner, Christine Rose, says: "We’ve just seen Prime Minister Ardern boasting of New Zealand’s climate credentials in New York, but she was talking about the toothless Zero Carbon Act and the ineffectual industry partnership He Waka Eke Noa. We must call it by its right name: greenwash, not climate action."

According to the New Zealand Greenhouse Gas Inventory, dairy cattle produce almost a quarter of New Zealand’s emissions (23.5%), and industrial agriculture is broadly responsible for half of the country’s climate pollution.

He Waka Eke Noa is New Zealand's core plan to cut agricultural emissions, yet the scheme is predicted to reduce emissions by only 1% and actually favours the country’s worst polluter - intensive dairy. Greenpeace and other environmental groups argue that regulatory tools such as phasing out synthetic nitrogen fertiliser and reducing herd numbers are required.

"Our children and grandchildren deserve a future with a safe and stable climate. But Friday's School Strike for Climate was a stark reminder that young people are terrified by the climate crisis and will not stand by as the government fails to cut climate pollution from big polluters like intensive dairy," says Rose.

"Climate-driven droughts and heatwaves, deadly floods and wildfires are already ruining lives. If governments like ours continue to greenwash ineffective policies instead of taking real action, they will only get worse. Greenpeace is calling on the government to ditch the greenwash and support a transition to more plant-based, regenerative organic agriculture."

© Scoop Media

Greenpeace

Greenpeace

Greenpeace exists because this fragile earth deserves a voice.

Greenpeace is an independent global campaigning organisation that acts to change attitudes and behaviour, to protect and conserve the environment and to promote peace.

Contact Greenpeace

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why Nothing Succeeds Like Failure


As predicted in this column on Tuesday, the Bank of England has finally intervened to bail Britain out of its self-inflicted economic crisis. The Bank has introduced emergency measures to halt the headlong fall in the British currency triggered by the tax cut package that the Truss government unveiled last week. It remains to be seen whether this B of E’s attempt to buy Britain out of trouble will last for very long.
Meanwhile back in New Zealand, National Party leader Christopher Luxon has been scrambling to put as much daylight as possible between the tax cut package he is holding out as election bait to New Zealand voters, and the train wreck created by the Truss tax cut package...
More>>



 
 


Government: Extra Measures To Increase Census Turnout In 2023
Major work to ensure the delivery of a successful census in 2023 is underway, after a low turnout in 2018 was caused by the previous Government’s decision to move the 5 yearly survey to a mostly online approach... More>>



PM Speech: United Nations General Assembly National Statement
I acknowledge the leaders who are here, gathered in person after a long and difficult period. And as is tradition, in my country, I also acknowledge those who have passed... More>>


Green Party: Backs School Strike Demands
The Green Party backs the demands of the School Strike for Climate.
“We are running out of time and I am running out of patience with the pace of change,” says co-leader of the Green Party, James Shaw... More>>


Ombudsman: OIA Probe Uncovers Significant Gaps
The Chief Ombudsman says his investigation into Official Information Act practices has identified significant gaps in the way agencies are responding to journalists, training staff and keeping records... More>>

Winston Peters: Co-governance And Separatism
Good afternoon. It’s great to be back in the Western Bay, and Tauranga in particular, which has had more than its fair share of publicity lately. Thank you for coming out this afternoon in the numbers you have. We are about a year away from the next General Election... More>>


Government: Landmark Agreement For Māori Fisheries Celebrates 30th Year
The 30th anniversary of the Fisheries Deed of Settlement is a time to celebrate a truly historic partnership that has helped transform communities, says Parliamentary Under-Secretary to the Minister for Oceans and Fisheries Rino Tirikatene... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 