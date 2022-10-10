Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Restore Passenger Rail Supporters Disrupt Wellington Motorway

Monday, 10 October 2022, 8:31 am
Press Release: Restore Rail

Three people have climbed a gantry above a Wellington Urban Motorway near Bowen St with a large banner: Restore Passenger Rail. They say the decision to disrupt traffic was not taken lightly, and indicates the urgency of the issue.

“We told the Government that we would begin civil resistance if they did not agree to Restore Passenger Rail. Affordable and accessible passenger rail will help bring people together. It’s the right thing to do in the middle of a climate emergency.”

Says spokesperson James Cockle.

The three Restore Passenger Rail supporters are peacefully occupying the gantry above the motorway to start off a series of disruptions to highlight the need for an affordable nationwide train network. Supporters also held demonstrations in Whakatū, Tāmaki Makaurau and Ōtepoti.

“The cost of living crisis is hitting some communities hard, and we don’t think anyone should be isolated from their friends or family just because they cannot afford a car or petrol.” Says Cockle.

Restore Passenger Rail supporters delivered their demand to Government on the 27th September, to restore the network of passenger rail around the country to what it was in the year 2000.

“We need the government to do the right thing, for people and for the climate. The tracks are already there. If they do not make the logical decision to restore passenger rail, we will continue to create disruption.”

 

For images and video: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1lCJl6oys_32FPZ5F6nZ57K3_SMSQ4ABg?usp=sharing

Map showing our demand:
https://mcusercontent.com/1df4c2e451dce0ea27a18fc99/files/d1ac1443-26dd-9271-002f-9c9311bf4c0f/Passenger_Rail_Map_0_2.pdf

Supporting fact: Since 2010 New Zealanders have spent over $1.8 billion on the Waikato Expressway. By comparison consultants last year estimated it would cost $1.5 billion to electrify the North Island main trunk and Wairarapa line to Masterton, the east coast main trunk to Tauranga, and buy new electric trains for them.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Restore Rail on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How The Christchurch Call Serves Big Tech


At this point in 2022, the Christchurch Call looks like a somewhat forlorn effort to keep alive some of the political good will that PM Jacinda Ardern earned from her response to the mosque shootings. Reportedly, the next Christchurch Call project will be a joint research effort with Twitter and Microsoft to identify the algorithmic triggers for online radicalisation, in order to better understand how some recruits eventually feel motivated to commit violence in line with their new beliefs. No doubt, this research effort is well-intentioned. Yet it isn’t surprising that Twitter and Microsoft, Google and Facebook might be interested in the commercial spinoffs…
More>>



 
 

Government: Immigration Support For Hospitality And Tourism Sectors
Immigration Minister Michael Wood today announced measures targeted to support the hospitality and tourism sectors and have adjusted the requirement to recruit chefs as requested by industry... More>>

Government: Child Poverty Declines In Spite Of COVID
The Annual Ministry of Social Development (MSD) Child Poverty Report shows child poverty continuing to decline despite the 1 in 100 year economic shock caused by COVID-19... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Planting Forests That Are Good For Nature, Climate, And The Economy
Feedback is invited on Government plans to improve the way New Zealand manages forestry to ensure it works for nature, the climate, local communities, and our economy... More>>


National: Congratulates Mayors And Councillors
National Leader Christopher Luxon is congratulating the mayoral and council candidates who have been successful in the local body elections today. “I would like to congratulate all our new and re-elected mayors and councillors and I look forward to meeting... More>>


Greenpeace: Report Shows Tree Planting No Substitute For Cutting Dairy Emissions
Greenpeace Aotearoa says that a new report by the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment (PCE) shows New Zealand can’t plant its way out of climate pollution from intensive dairy... More>>



Government: Strong Books Leave New Zealand Well Placed Amid Global Challenges
The Government has delivered a set of books that are among the strongest in the world, ending the 2021/2022 fiscal year in a stronger position than forecast and ensuring New Zealand is well placed to respond to an increasingly volatile global economy... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 