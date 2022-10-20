Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

NEW POLL: 3 In 5 Kiwis Oppose Government’s Unemployment Insurance Proposal

Thursday, 20 October 2022, 3:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

A new Taxpayers’ Union Curia poll released today shows a sharp increase in the number of voters who oppose the Government’s proposed unemployment insurance scheme.

60% of respondents opposed the proposal (up 18 points from when a similar question was asked in December 2021) while only 35 per cent of respondents supported the scheme (up 4 points from December).

Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager, Callum Purves, said:

“The significant opposition to the income insurance proposal shows that New Zealanders can see this ‘levy’ for what it is: A new tax. One that will cost someone working full time on the median salary over $800 a year. This flies in the face of Labour’s election commitment to introduce ‘no new taxes’.

“As Kiwis learn more about this scheme, their objections to it only grow. All it will serve to do is create a perverse incentive for some people to take a six-month holiday on 80 per cent of their salary while playing havoc with the jobs market. And hard-working New Zealanders and businesses will have to pay billions for this ‘privilege’.

“The Government says it cares about the cost of living pressures Kiwis are facing. It could make a start by dropping plans for this new jobs tax that will hit people in their wallets.”

